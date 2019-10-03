What can you buy for €330k in Dublin and Co Waterford?

TOWN

Address 136 Ashlawn Park, Ballybrack, Co Dublin

Agent DNG

On a cul-de-sac, this 80sq m (861sq ft) house has a living room, kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a drive at the front and a garden at the back. It is close to Dún Laoghaire and Killiney, the N11 and the Luas at Cherrywood.

Plus It is close to the sea

Minus The white goods dominate the kitchen and the shared dining area

COUNTRY

Country: Parochial House, Mahonbridge, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford

Address Parochial House, Mahonbridge, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

Agent REA Spratt

This home was built in 1905 on land belonging to Arctic explorer John Palliser which was bequeathed to a member of the Fairholme family. Another member of that family, James Fairholme, was a lieutenant on the ill-fated Franklin Arctic expedition to the Northwest Passage in 1845. The 250sq m (2,691sq ft) house has a living room with fireplace, kitchen and dining space and a shower room with sauna. Upstairs there are four bedrooms.

Plus A piece of Arctic-exploring and architectural history

Minus Unsightly black downpipes against the white house