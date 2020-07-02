What can you buy for €275k in Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, and The Naul, Co Dublin?

DNG McKenna Healy is seeking €275,000 for a three-bedroom bungalow of just over 71 sq m at Belgee, Rings Common, The Naul, Co Dublin.

Townhouse,near Palma Majorca

Spain: Mallorca

This terraced townhouse located in Calonge, about 50 minutes drive from Palma airport, is in a small resort of traditionally styled homes with gardens, a village “street” and a large communal swimming pool. Close to beaches, the two-bedroom house has around 96 sq m of living space and a large roof terrace with sea views and plenty of space for sun loungers. The ground floor has a kitchen, livingroom and loo. Upstairs are two doubled bedrooms, a dressing room and a bathroom.

Price: €275,000

Agent: Kensington-international.com

Restored mill house, Portugal

Portugal: Cabeceiras de Basto

Fully renovated country house with swimming pool near the town of Cabeceiras de Basto about 65 kms inland from Porto in northern Portugal. The 200 sq m house, which was once a mill house, has two reception rooms, a fully fitted kitchen and a bedroom, study and bathroom on the ground floor. The upper floor has a master bedroom suite and a further bedroom and bathroom. A verandah that runs along one side of the house has a summer kitchen with a barbecue. The garden is filled with lemon, orange plum and olive trees.

Price: €275,000

Agent: iadportugal.pt

Turnkey home with stables in the Loire

France: Loire Valley

You could take the horse to France to this A-rated farmhouse with stables and 2.4 acres of land in Chateaudun - a rich agricultural landscape between Chartres and Orleans. The fully renovated five-bedroom house has airy reception rooms, an office and a games room. Outside,there’s an orchard, stables and outbuildings. The property is three kms from the town centre and Paris is about 1.5 hours away by train.

Price: €275,000

Agent: Frenchproperty.com

Seaside villa on Corfu, Greece

Greece: Corfu

100 m from the beach this striking detached villa is set in the seaside resort of Barbati on the east coast of the island, 20 km away from the city of Corfu and the airport. The tastefully decorated house is on three levels and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan kitchen-living room and four different terraces. The ground floor has a separate flat with a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, living room and a small garden.

Price: €270,000

Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com