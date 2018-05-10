What can you buy for €275,000?

Town & Country: Mid-terrace townhouse in Blanchardstown or Galway period home
56 Tory Square, Waterville, Blanchardstown: very close to Connolly Hospital and a 10-minute walk from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

56 Tory Square, Waterville, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Agent: Alliance Auctioneers
This 84.5sq m (910sq ft) mid-terrace house on a square has a kitchen/dining room on the ground floor along with a living room with a granite fireplace (gas-fired) and glazed doors to the garden. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a bathroom between them. The house is very close to Connolly Hospital and a 10-minute walk from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and the Aquatic Centre. BER: C1
Plus The house faces on to a square with a pond and playground
Minus The breeze-block back wall of the garden could be softened with climbers

Tomany House, Tomanybeg, Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway: built in the mid-1800s, it has many original features.
Tomany House, Tomanybeg, Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway
Agent: Brian Tuohy Auctioneers
Sitting on three acres (1.2 hectares) in the east Galway village of Abbey, Tomany House was built in the mid-1800s and has many original features, including plasterwork, doors and shutters. Land includes a front garden with lawn and trees, a paddock, orchard and courtyard to the rear of the house. On the ground floor are two living rooms, with high ceilings and fireplaces. The kitchen/breakfast room also has a small open fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a stone farm building at the back of the house. BER: G
Plus Beautiful period property infused with history
Minus Sales literature emphasises that the house is not listed so we must trust that any renovations will be sympathetic

