What can you buy for €235,000 in Clontarf and Donegal?

14 Strandville House, Strandville Avenue East, Clontarf, D3

Agent Gallagher Quigley

This 47sq m (506sq ft) apartment is in a scheme of 16 homes close to Clontarf promenade and Dart station. The livingroom of this dual-aspect ground-floor apartment faces the communal gardens. There is also a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. The apartment has external storage and designated parking. The yearly management fee is €1,500.

Plus Small scheme set in gardens

Minus Low building energy rating, and small radiators

6 Beeches, Ballybofey, Co Donegal

Agent Charlene Patton Auctioneers

In a cul-de-sac, this house has two livingrooms with bay windows and fireplaces, and one has glazed doors to the back garden. There is also a sunroom with double doors to the kitchen-diningroom (with Rayburn stove), plus a utility and toilet downstairs. On the first floor are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a bathroom. There is an attached garage and mature trees in the garden. BER: C3.

Plus A generous livingroom downstairs with glazed doors to the garden, and bay windows

Minus Some of the windows upstairs and those overlooking the garden are small