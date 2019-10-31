What can you buy for €230k in central Dublin and Co Cork?

Town&Country: Dublin 1 apartment or a listed Georgian house in Charleville

Town: Apartment 12, Stewart Hall, Ryder’s Row, Dublin 1

Town: Apartment 12, Stewart Hall, Ryder’s Row, Dublin 1

 

TOWN

Address Apartment 12, Stewart Hall, Ryder’s Row, Dublin 1
Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine
This 55sq m (592sq ft) apartment, built in the 1990s, is on the first floor of a block near Parnell Street. Inside is a living room with fireplace, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. There is a communal garden and underground parking. The Dominick Street Luas stop is about 250m away. Management fees are about €2,190 a year. BER: D2
Plus Great for city-centre living
Minus Management fee is approaching €200 a month (about €182.50)

COUNTRY

Country: The Old Barracks, Doona, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
Country: The Old Barracks, Doona, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork

Address The Old Barracks, Doona, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
Agent DNG John Ryan
On an acre of land, this 152sq m (1,636sq ft) listed Georgian house is a walk away from Milford village. Accommodation includes two living rooms with stoves, a kitchen, two bathrooms (one with Jacuzzi) and four bedrooms, two with en suites. There are two outbuildings, three paddocks and a barbecue area. BER: G
Plus Handsome listed house on an acre of land
Minus The porch design detracts from the façade and en-suites jar with the proportions of the bedrooms

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.