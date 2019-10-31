What can you buy for €230k in central Dublin and Co Cork?

TOWN

Address Apartment 12, Stewart Hall, Ryder’s Row, Dublin 1

Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

This 55sq m (592sq ft) apartment, built in the 1990s, is on the first floor of a block near Parnell Street. Inside is a living room with fireplace, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. There is a communal garden and underground parking. The Dominick Street Luas stop is about 250m away. Management fees are about €2,190 a year. BER: D2

Plus Great for city-centre living

Minus Management fee is approaching €200 a month (about €182.50)

COUNTRY

Country: The Old Barracks, Doona, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork

Address The Old Barracks, Doona, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork

Agent DNG John Ryan

On an acre of land, this 152sq m (1,636sq ft) listed Georgian house is a walk away from Milford village. Accommodation includes two living rooms with stoves, a kitchen, two bathrooms (one with Jacuzzi) and four bedrooms, two with en suites. There are two outbuildings, three paddocks and a barbecue area. BER: G

Plus Handsome listed house on an acre of land

Minus The porch design detracts from the façade and en-suites jar with the proportions of the bedrooms