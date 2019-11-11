What are Irish people’s favourite Ikea products? Billy bookcases? meatballs?

Irish people spend €556,000 every day in Ikea, but what do we buy there? Here is a list of the top five products sold by Ikea Ireland.

5. In the year ending August 2019, the fifth most popular item for people to buy was the white Ribba picture frame for a €5. This small, square, plain white 23x23cm frame was designed by Lisa Lindström. With an extra deep frame, mounts and a plastic front, the Ribba also comes in a 50x50cm size for €12, and in black or oak effect.

4. Fourth most popular was the Hövåg pocket-sprung mattress, in standard double size, medium-firm and dark grey. For €250 it promises pocket springs, soft filling, no need to turn, and a 25-year guarantee.

3. The third most popular Ikea buy in Ireland – and the most popular item purchased online – was the white Hemnes day bed. The lacquered wooden high-framed bench seat-cum-bed also comes in grey and is a familiar sight in Irish homes. There are three large drawers, a choice of mattresses and underneath is a pull-out base to make it a double. It sells for €300, or €440 with mattresses.

2. Next most popular was the white Micke desk. Simple, adjustable, with drawers, a cabinet and socket outlet, the standard 105x50desk costs €60, or €89 with shelving on top.

1. But the top Irish seller was the versatile Kallax shelving unit. The €55 white 77x147cm unit with eight square openings can be used against a wall or as a room divider, and can be mixed and matched with other Kallax sizes.

Kallax shelving

Ikea has been in the Republic of Ireland for 10 years, and has outlets in Ballymun and Carrickmines in Dublin.

In that list of Irish favourites there’s no sign of Ikea’s all time biggest seller, the Billy bookcase. The most popular Ikea products of all time worldwide are: the Billy bookcase, the sturdy Fratka shopping bag, the Lovbacken coffee table, the Poang armchair, the PS watering can, the Strandmon wing chair, the Lack side table, the Malm bed, the Kallax shelves, and the 365+ Carafe.

But perhaps most surprisingly, the fabled Ikea meatballs are not the best seller in its busy Irish cafe. The top spot here goes to fish with chips, costing €5.50.

Ikea’s best sellers in Ireland

Favourite Ikea cafe food

Fish and chips

Best seller online

Hemnes day bed with three drawers 80x200cm white

Best seller instore

Ribba picture frame 23x23cm white