What €680k buys in Blackrock, Terenure, Sutton and Blarney
Three of these five homes cost less than their asking prices
11 Treesdale, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock had an asking price of €695,000 and sold for €680,000
11 Treesdale, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom, semi-detached house in a quiet enclave with an old granite boundary wall. The well-maintained interior includes a large livingroom leading to a kitchen/diningroom that connects to a conservatory.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
136 Sandyford Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16
Four-bedroom detached house in need of renovation. Floor area of 141sq m (1,530sq ft) and a large walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: 14%
Agent: Vincent Finnegan
173 Howth Road, Sutton, Dublin 13
Large three-bedroom, semi-detached house with scope to extend close to Sutton Cross. There’s a 30m garden to the rear and the front garden has plenty of room for off-street parking.
Asking: €730,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: - 7%
Agent: Quillsen
66 Hazelbrook Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Three-bedroom semi located at the end of a cul-de-sac and with a large walled back garden and garage to the side. Retro feel inside with many tiled fireplaces.
Asking: €625,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Thimble Hall, Killowen, Blarney, Co Cork
Unusual five-bedroom, detached house of about 325sq m (3,500sq ft) set on three acres of grounds. Features include a double-height livingroom, a deck with hot tub and a Japanese garden.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €680,000
Difference: - 2%
Agent: Lisney
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2018