What €680k buys in Blackrock, Terenure, Sutton and Blarney

11 Treesdale, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom, semi-detached house in a quiet enclave with an old granite boundary wall. The well-maintained interior includes a large livingroom leading to a kitchen/diningroom that connects to a conservatory.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

136 Sandyford Road, Dundrum, D16

Four-bedroom detached house in need of renovation. Floor area of 141sq m (1,530sq ft) and a large walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: 14%

Agent: Vincent Finnegan

173 Howth Road, Sutton, Dublin 13

Large three-bedroom, semi-detached house with scope to extend close to Sutton Cross. There’s a 30m garden to the rear and the front garden has plenty of room for off-street parking.

Asking: €730,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: - 7%

Agent: Quillsen

66 Hazelbrook Road, Terenure, D6W

Three-bedroom semi located at the end of a cul-de-sac and with a large walled back garden and garage to the side. Retro feel inside with many tiled fireplaces.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Thimble Hall, Killowen, Blarney, Co Cork

Unusual five-bedroom, detached house of about 325sq m (3,500sq ft) set on three acres of grounds. Features include a double-height livingroom, a deck with hot tub and a Japanese garden.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €680,000

Difference: - 2%

Agent: Lisney

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2018