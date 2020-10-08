What €525k will buy in Dublin and Co Laois

Town & Country: A cosy three-bed in Kimmage or an estate with acres of potential

Town: 41 Brookfield Green, Kimmage Dublin 12

Town: 41 Brookfield Green, Kimmage Dublin 12

 

TOWN

Address 41 Brookfield Green, Kimmage Dublin 12 
Agent DNG 
Pretty three-bed semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac with 85sq m (914sq ft) of living space and a thoughtful layout with the kitchen cum diningroom to the front, overlooking the street and a sizeable livingroom spanning the back of the house with patio doors to the garden and a wood burning stove. There’s off-street parking to the side of the house and space to the side for an extension. 
Plus Period good looks in a 1990s home. 
Minus The garden needs TLC.

Country: Belmont House, Cullahill, Co Laois
Country: Belmont House, Cullahill, Co Laois

COUNTRY

Address Belmont House, Cullahill, Co Laois
Agent Savills 
Handsome four-bedroom country house on 6 hectares (15 acres) that includes a substantial yard and outbuildings to develop as well as a two-storey gate lodge. Located near Durrow, the house has 464sq m (4,994sq ft) of living space full of Victorian features such as decorative tiled floors and marble fireplaces. There are several reception rooms including a library, as well as a traditional country style kitchen. 
Plus Literally shed loads of potential. 
Minus A lot of roof to maintain.

