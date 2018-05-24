What €425,000 will buy in north Dublin and Galway

Address: 35 Seascape, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Killester

On the coast road (between Seafield Road East and Dollymount Park), this 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment has views across Dublin Bay from Howth to Dalkey Island.

There is an open-plan livingroom and gloss kitchen by Kube with a Silestone countertop and Siemens appliances. The livingroom and bedroom both open to a balcony. The bathroom is fully tiled. There is a storage cupboard off the hallway and extra storage underground, where there’s parking too and a lockable bike store with access from the stairs or lift. The Seascape scheme comprises 59 apartments. BER: A3

Plus: Well-designed building with huge windows, balconies and energy-saving elements.

Minus: Balcony is overlooked from many aspects.

Four-bed house in Galway features a bay window and gym

Address: Bushfield, Loughrea, Co Galway

Agent: Keary Auctioneering and Insurances

This 230sq m (2,476sq ft) house is 3km from Loughrea. Inside is a livingroom with a bay window and a fire; two more rooms (now a study and diningroom); a kitchen with maple units, granite worktop, slate floor, Stanley oil range and doors to a timber deck; a utility; and toilet.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a bathroom. Extra space is in the attic and a detached double garage with a gym in it. BER: C1

Plus: Bay windows looking out on to a lawn and trees.

Minus: One door out to the terrace is right up against a window.