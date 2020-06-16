Welcome to the weird new world of house viewing

When an estate agent greets you with a pair of latex gloves it’s clear that Covid-19 has changed the rules of house viewing. But then, what would have been unimaginable three months ago now seems fairly normal.

Inside the house it feels different too – quiet and calm – although there’s something about wandering around a stranger’s house completely alone and wearing gloves that makes you feel like a burglar.

Saturday viewings in suburban Dublin used to be something of a free for all, with nosy neighbours edging past genuine buyers in crowded hallways, and the definite possibility of eavesdropping on quietly fighting couples or others giving their frank views on the state of wallpaper.

Lockdown restrictions on estate agents were lifted on June 8th but they came back to a very different way of working, with all now operating under an industry-wide agreed set of protocols.

Open viewings are gone – it’s appointment-only – with each viewer allowed to bring just one person with them. Fine for couples, not so great for families or groups of friends – and no one under 16 years of age. Viewings can be no longer than 15 minutes and there’s no aimless hanging around the property before or after.

Immediately after the walk-around, my chat with the agent takes place in the garden where she has remained for the entire viewing. One week into the new world of house viewing and Catherine O’Connor from Colliers seems already comfortable with this changed way of doing business. “I think everyone understands it’s about keeping people safe, everyone – buyers, sellers, us as agents,” she says of the rules. “And before we even get to the stage of viewing, people understand the protocols.”

All likely touch points – such as door handles, handrails and light switches – are cleaned down after each viewing

Now making an appointment isn’t just about establishing a time – would-be buyers must confirm that to their knowledge they are Covid-19-free, are not self-isolating and have not returned from overseas in the last 14 days. They must look at the property details online beforehand – which increasingly includes a video walk-through of the house or apartment – and they must agree to stay in the property no longer than 15 minutes.

Time slots

If there is more than one party viewing the same property on that day, they must await their time slot in the car or some distance away before the agent phones them to come on in. If a viewer has questions that can’t be answered in the outdoor chat with the agent, they are encouraged to phone or have at video call later.

“The conversion rate will be higher,” says David Browne, head of new homes at Savills, whose team started showhouse viewings on several new developments in Dublin and across the commuter belt the morning the restrictions were lifted on June 8th and who reports solid interest and sales from buyers who had been looking at properties online for three months. “People who view now are definitely serious about buying.”

The same basic protocols apply in the new homes market as in the second-hand one. Again viewings are all by appointment – quite a change for a sector used to crowded weekend open viewings and the two-person rule applies which is restricting in a sector that traditionally sees first-time buyers bringing parents along or young families with several small children. Hand sanitiser and masks are available and even parking arrangements are thought through so that the two-metre Covid-19 social-distance rules can be maintained at all times.

Pristine showhouses now look different too. “The idea is to reduce touch points,” says Browne, so kitchen doors and drawers are left open and doors to small rooms such as guest toilets or utility rooms are removed entirely.

All likely touch points – such as door handles, handrails and light switches – are cleaned down after each viewing. Internal doors are wedged open and all windows must be opened by the agent before viewing commences – which as Browne remarks, is fine these summer days but will become more challenging as the winter approaches. He notes that “large developers such as Ballymore have a Covid officer on site to oversee signage, do thorough clean downs and fill out cleaning time sheets which are then left for viewers to see.”

“Once we get going on this it’ll be the new normal,” says Browne of the Covid-19 viewing protocols, “until the next new normal comes along.”