We’ve gone Sale Agreed. Can we keep the buyer’s deposit if they pull out?

We are in the process of selling our house in south county Dublin - for the last eight months. A previous buyer pulled the plug four days before signing contracts and got their full deposit back. We now have a new buyer and went sale agreed five weeks ago. What’s to stop them pulling out if they can get their full deposit back and mess us around again? Should we as sellers not get the deposit as it would make buyers fully commit to the purchase if they thought they could lose say €15,000 and also stop ‘tyre kickers’.

Your experience is truly disappointing but unfortunately not that uncommon and one that experienced estate agents will have encountered on numerous occasions. It is never an easy conversation to have with a client. On some occasions there is a genuine reason for the sale to fall through, which at least makes a disappointing situation, understandable. On other occasions, little if any reasons are offered to the vendor and this just makes a bad situation worse. Common reasons for purchasers pulling out of a property purchase are unsatisfactory structural reports, title issues, failure to obtain mortgage approval as well as the dreaded “change of heart”.

‘Tyre kickers’ do exist but an experienced chartered residential agent should be able to identify the best purchaser and provide you with the requisite advice in regard to your sale. In fact, given the introduction of new health and safety protocols for property viewings as a result of Covid-19, we’ll probably see fewer ‘tyre kickers’ in future and greater use of technology throughout the sales process.

For what it’s worth, I don’t believe many purchasers set out to “mess” with a vendor but depending on the sales method used, the system allows purchasers to withdraw from a property purchase prior to signing a contract. One must remember that when buying or selling a property, both purchaser and vendor will always act in their own best interests.

It is often said that purchasing a house can be a stressful and arduous task but unfortunately so too is selling your house, as you have unfortunately discovered. I’m assuming your property is being sold by “Private Treaty”. Under this method, when an offer is placed, it is done so subject to certain conditions. These conditions can differ greatly from purchaser to purchaser and indeed from property to property. The most common condition inserted is that the offer is subject to formal exchange of contracts (the other most common conditions include title, loan approval and surveyor’s report).

In Ireland, the law of contract recognises the payment of a deposit as being non-binding and only a show of good faith. In practical terms, the payment of a deposit results in the property becoming “sale agreed” and withdrawn from the market whilst the conveyance of the property is completed. It is generally held that the length of time taken to conclude the legalities of a sale has grown greatly in recent years. There are several reasons for this - higher work volume, three way closings etc - but sometimes the delay enables purchasers to continue their search and identify another property which they may favour over the one they’ve gone “sale agreed” on. The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland supports a move away from paper-based conveyance and greater use of technology to speed up the process.

Under the Law of Contract, there is nothing that can bind a purchaser other than the signing of an unconditional contract. Therefore, should a purchaser withdraw from a property purchase prior to signing a contract, they are fully entitled to the return of the deposit in full, no matter how aggrieved the vendor may be.

There are however three scenarios where the deposit paid is not refundable. The first is where an agreed “non-refundable” deposit is paid as part of a private treaty sale. This would have to be agreed by all parties during the negotiations. It must be noted that in my experience, this is a very rare occurrence and one which only arises in exceptional circumstance. It is worth noting that on most occasions, a purchaser’s solicitor would advise against paying a non-refundable deposit.

The second and third scenarios where purchaser’s deposits are non-refundable is when a property is sold by other methods of sales such as public/private auction and sales by tender. In an auction, contracts of sales are prepared beforehand, and the bidders’ solicitors inspect these contracts prior to the auction. All other investigations (structural, finance etc.) are also completed in advance of the auction. The highest bidder at the auction signs an unconditional contract and pays a 10 per cent deposit immediately after the auction. This sales method is highly efficient but is not as widely used within the Irish residential market compared to private treaty.

The final method is sale by tender. This method requires a purchaser to supply a signed contract and deposit along with their offer by a certain pre-determined day and time. This method is mostly used for other property types such as commercial or industrial units.

In summary the private treaty method is not perfect, there are alternatives - and the conveyance process does need to be speeded up – but in the long run its advantages outweigh the inflexibility that a non-refundable deposit system would bring.

TJ Cronin is a chartered residential and commercial agent and Vice President of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland www.scsi.ie

The plan is to split the deeds of our house and develop it in to 2 units but this has not been done in the area that I’m aware of. It is 1,700sq ft floor space. Three bedroomed semi, one bathroom and attic conversion to fourth bedroom with en-suite. Two rooms on the right of hall garage to the left Wc under stairs, kitchen and large family living dining room at the back. 30x15 ft. Could you give me any advise regarding an architect coming to look with ideas, and a ball park cost?

The idea of splitting a large house into smaller units is not new thinking. Most of us have lived in a flat at one time or another. Usually in an older property subdivided into small basic units.

It has been long recognised that there is great opportunity for providing homes for many in properties that by their nature are oversized to accommodate normal modern family life.

The potential to sub divide property will usually be facilitated and supported by your local authority.

Two relevant government policy documents are “Rebuilding Ireland- Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness”, and the very useful 2018 publication “Bringing back homes”, which provides a practical manual for the reuse of existing buildings. Through well-worked and illustrated examples the manual shows how buildings can be subdivided and sets out the various stages involved in the process.

The planning system, exempt development, regulations effecting older buildings, the building control system, minimum standards for rented housing, health and safety and the Fire Services Act are all dealt with. The manual is an ideal starting point when planning to reuse a property or increase the number of viable residential units. The manual can be downloaded free of charge from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Governments’ website - available here.

In your case you describe a very typical three bed semi-detached house with a converted attic. The most obvious solution here is to split the property horizontally. The upper floor and attic forming one unit with the ground floor forming the other. There may also be potential to develop over the garage.

The alterations would be significant and would need planning permission. The works would necessitate both horizontal and vertical separation between the units to provide a separate ground floor entrance for the upper unit. This separation would need to be designed and built to resist the spread of both sound and fire between the units. Splitting of services in terms of supply and also disposal of waste can also present a challenge. You will need the help of an experienced architect or building surveyor to help you through the design, planning and building control systems, including a fire safety certificate application. With careful thought however two good quality units could be delivered based on the size of the property you describe.

Costs associated with this type of work will be higher than typical building costs. This is partly because of the requirement to meet modern building regulations and partly because refurbishment costs are usually higher than new build. The work needed to split out services installations can be costly. Usually Insulation will need to be improved and windows and doors replaced. You should first establish a realistic budget and then tailor your designs accordingly.

Talk to your local chartered building surveyor or architect. A good designer with an eye for cost control will be key in bringing your plans to fruition.

Noel Larkin is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland scsi.ie