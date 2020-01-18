It’s no secret that the cost of buying a fixer-upper has increased. Building costs, architect and engineer fees are all on the up, with stories of architects not taking on projects of less than €400,000 the talk of dinner parties in regions of the capital.

The introduction of new Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZeb) regulations adds further to your outlay. These regulations require that works on second-hand homes are executed to a B1 Ber rating, which means there can be few corners cut on renovations. This makes the prospect of a quick flip less and less profitable to small-time developers, which may be good news for owner-occupier home hunters.