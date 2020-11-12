Two new homes in developer’s Templeogue backyard

Large detached houses in the well-established suburb of Templeogue can be as rare as our recent blue moon. Only 12 have come to the market this year, according DNG estate agent Deirdre O’Gara.

And now, like buses, along come two brand new, A3-rated homes. Built by developer Stephen Murray of Rosemount Properties they are located literally in his back yard.

The Templeogue native has lived on Willington, a cottage-lined cul de sac, for about 15 years having built his own detached home in the back garden of one. During that time as he developed several estates, most recently Odin’s Way in Rathfarnham, he kept an eye on a sizeable plot nearby. When it finally came upfor sale he fought off interest from three or four other parties and has now built two large dormer bungalows on the infill site.

Both four beds were designed by AJ Whittaker & Associates, with Avalon, the house to the front measuring 207sq m/2230sq ft and seeking €895,000 through agent DNG. The larger Asgard, measures 224sq m /2418 sq ft and with a large garden bordering the river it is seeking €950,000.

So who will buy them? “A local looking to trade-up,” O’Gara says. “The majority of properties coming to market in this area are three-bedroom semis, many of which are executor sales. There is a demographic that has outgrown these and needs more room, especially now with the requirement for a home office space.”

She points to two recent sales: a dated 250sq m property in Rossmore Lawns, that went sale agreed for substantially more than its €850,000 asking price and 15 The Drive in Cypress Downs, a refurbished detached property that sold for €980,000 earlier this year. O’Gara says the market is so local and stock so low that aside from Covid-19 restrictions, private viewings are a necessity because by now all the bidders in the area know each other.