Two lighthouse keepers’ cottages on island off Donegal go on sale for €75,000

An opportunity to own not one but two lighthouse keepers’ cottages on an uninhabited island off Co Donegal has come up with the properties on seven acres having just been put on the market.

The asking price for the lot is less than the cost of most one bedroom apartments.

The cottages, which boast six bedrooms measuring more than 2,550 sq feet, are on Rathlin O Birne Island approximately three nautical miles off the mainland at Malinbeg Head.

While the cottages are in need of substantial modernisation, the entire plot is on the market for €75,000.

The two cottages which were once for lighthouse keepers. Photograph: DNG Dorrian/MyHome.ie

A room in one of the two cottages formerly used by lighthouse keepers. Photograph: DNG Dorrian/MyHome.ie

The island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and provides panoramic views towards Slieve League and the entrance to Silver Stand Beach in Malinbeg.

The lighthouse which overlooks the cottages was originally built between 1847-1856 and designed by George Halpin.

Halpin designed and supervised the construction of many lighthouses across Ireland, including those on Tory Island, St John’s Point, Fanad Head, Inishowen, Rotten Island near Killybegs, and on Inishtrahull in Co Donegal.

Rathlin O Birne’s lighthouse is a fully functional, remotely controlled lighthouse, operated and managed by the Commissioners of Irish Lights, and is not included in the sale.

Estate agents DNG Dorrian have described the cottages as a “unique coastal hideaway positioned in Donegal Bay.”

However, they have warned potential buyers there are no services on the island and it is only accessible by boat via shoreline landing (no slipway servicing the island).

The owners of the cottages have asked the estate agents to warn any prospective buyers to contact the auctioneer first before attempting to land on the island and/or accessing the internal parts of the buildings.