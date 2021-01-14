Turnkey Victorian terrace at the heart of Dublin 8 for €675,000

With close to 700 properties meandering from Portobello to Inchicore, the South Circular Road represents a wide selection of house types and values.

Those in Portobello, which sit parallel to the canal between Leonard’s Corner and Harrington Street, achieve the strongest prices due to the combination of their proximity to the city centre and the cachet of a Portobello address.

In 2020 the highest price for a house on the road was Number 31, which achieved €1.68 million according to the Property Price Register. The attraction for this property may well have been the near €50,000 annual income in rent from the house, which was laid out as seven bedsits.

Properties that sold best last year were those in turnkey condition, with house hunters shunning houses in need of renovation in preference to those where they could just unpack their suitcases.

Number 294, which lies beyond Donore Avenue as you head for Rialto, was purchased in 2014 for €255,000 according to the Property Price Register. However, the house at that time needed quite a bit of work.

It is now back on the market, having almost been rebuilt in 2016, with a €675,000 price tag through Sherry FitzGerald.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area at 294 South Circular Road, Dublin 8.

The fourth bedroom at the top of 294 South Circular Road, Dublin 8.

The new BER rating of B2 gives an indication of the amount of work and refurbishment undertaken at this 156sq m (1,679sq ft) four-bedroom house.

Its clean-bricked façade with contemporary gunmetal-grey windows are also a tell-tale of its modern interiors that perfectly combine period details with contemporary living.

Just inside the front door lies an elegant living room, but it is the room to the rear that is the proverbial showstopper and where families will spend the bulk of their time.

The master bedroom at 294 South Circular Road, Dublin 8.

The living room at 294 South Circular Road, Dublin 8.

The rear garden at 294 South Circular Road, Dublin 8 is laid out with artificial grass.

The large open-plan room which is now the heart of this Victorian house is home to the kitchen, dining and informal living space. It is flooded with light thanks to a ceiling window over the kitchen area coupled with a sliding glass door which occupies the entire back wall of the house.

Upstairs are four good-sized double bedrooms, with the principal room having the benefit of being en-suite.

The fourth bedroom lies on the top of the house and is currently laid out as another living room with games and fitness equipment. Given the requirement of the current health crisis for most of us to work within the confines of our homes, it would make an ideal home office due to its size and the quietness of its location.

The rear garden which has been cleared out and laid with artificial lawn since it was purchased in 2014, offers a good-sized space for green-fingered enthusiasts to create a lovely garden in a home which is within walking distance to the city.