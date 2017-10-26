Town and Country: what you get for €125,000

Country

Address: Muntertinney, Raphoe, Co Donegal

Agent: Henry Kee & Son

Four-bed detached house on about 0.9 acres, a few minutes’ drive from Raphoe town. Accommodation includes a living room with granite fireplace, kitchen/diner, utility and conservatory. Two of the four bedrooms have en suites.

Plus: Large house on nearly an acre of land

Minus: Kitchen and bathroom still need to be fitted

Town

Address: 15 Turvey Woods, Donabate, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG McKenna Healy

On the top floor, this 45sq m (484sq ft) one-bed apartment has an open-plan dining/living area with fireplace, a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It is a few minutes’ walk from Donabate Village and station (with trains to Dublin centre). Management fees: €975 a year. BER: F.

Plus: Attic storage, an open fire and leafy views

Minus: Kitchen sits a bit awkwardly in the livingroom, like an afterthought