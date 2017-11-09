Town and Country: For €299,999

An apartment in Artane, Dublin, or a five-bed in Co Wexford

Emma Cullinan

The first-floor, two-bedroom apartment at 19 Brookwood Abbey, Artane, Dublin 5.

Address: 19 Brookwood Abbey, Artane, Dublin 5

Agent: Flynn & Associates

On the first floor, this two-bed 78sq m (840sq ft) apartment is in a scheme of 40 homes. Accommodation includes an open-plan living room and kitchen that opens onto a balcony, two bedrooms, one with an en suite and the other with access to the balcony, and a bathroom and utility. There is an underground parking space. It is just off Brookwood Avenue, and within walking distance of coffee shops and stores. BER: C2

Plus: Generous balcony off the living room and bedroom

Minus: Part of the balcony is screened because it is overlooked by neighbours

Black Rock House in Mullaunnasmear, Bunclody, Co Wexford
Address: Black Rock House, Mullaunnasmear, Bunclody, Co Wexford

Agent: DNG O’Connor & O’Connor

This 221sq m (2,379sq ft) five-bed house with a 1.25 acre garden was built in 2005. Inside are two dual-aspect reception rooms with fireplaces, a kitchen, utility, the five bedrooms, an en suite, shower room, and bathroom with whirlpool bath. The house is reached via timber gates and up a drive through a garden of lawns, shrubs and hedges. It is close to the town of Bunclody. BER: C2.

Plus: Great views of hills and rolling countryside

Minus: A swath of plant-light tarmac around the house

