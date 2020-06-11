Tired of the rat race? Here’s why it could be time to move to the country

Has the pandemic made you long for more space? A bigger, more affordable home; green fields; fewer people: there’s a lot to be said for quitting the city. With a global acceleration towards remote working, and cheaper housing, for some, living in the capital may no longer add up.

Crowded house

For weeks, Covid-19 restrictions had us tethered to within walking distance of our front doors. After yet one more circuit of the local housing estates or trying to social distance in busy parks, those paying top dollar to live in some of Dublin’s priciest suburbs may have questioned city life. Their country cousins west of the Shannon were confined too of course, but probably with smaller mortgages, fewer people to contend with and a lot more room to roam.