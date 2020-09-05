Tiffany solitaire and Smurfit’s art: what’s coming up in art sales

Auction results

Sunday, August 23rd

Adam's At Home Sale

Over 87 per cent sold with sales exceeding €250,000. According to Adam’s online purchases through their new bidding platform Adam’s Live (which has no additional surcharges) accounted for 36 per cent of sales; an indication of how the antiques and fine arts industry is changing, with internet sales overtaking room sales. Rare George III Irish silver samovar, €4,400 (€3,000-€4,000); Lalique glass tulip vase, €4,200 (€600-€800); sapphire and diamond ring, €3,400 (€3,500-€4,500); George III mahogany architect’s chest, €3,300 (€2,000-€4,000); George III serpentine brass fire grate, €3,200 (€800-€1,200); carved gilt wood mirror, €3,000 (€2,000-€4,000); oversized armchairs by David Linley, €3,000 (€1,200-€1,800); collection of 14 gold half sovereigns, €2,800 (€2,500-€3.500).

Monday, August 24th

Mullen’s Laurel Park, Classic and Contemporary Interiors Sale

Like the Adam’s sale, Mullen’s reported a much higher than normal number of online bidders with some strong results to include: Victorian silver presentation tea service in Greek revival style presented by the County of Kerry Club to Richard Chute Mason, €2,800; fine black lacquer screen with scenes carved in jade and semi-precious stones, €1,500 and 19th-century satinwood eight piece bedroom suite, €2,300.

RJ Keighery, Waterford, Antique Furniture Sale

Antique pine 10-door bookcase, €4,000; mahogany breakfront bookcase €2,600; rare John F Kennedy gold coin, €2,500; three stone diamond ring, €2,200; Iranian rug, €1,900; side table with mirror, €1,750; over mantle mirror €1,700; 23 piece gold charm bracelet, €1,500 and pair of gates, €1,300.

Forthcoming auctions

Saturday, September 5th

Woodward Auctions, Cook St, Cork, online sale

Contents from houses in Kinsale, Bandon and Rochestown to include: 4m- long Victorian dining table, €1,000-€2,000; two sets of Cork 11-bar dining chairs, €2,000-€3,000; Edwardian inlaid bow-fronted serving table, €500-€800; Victorian walnut centre table, €700-€1,000; Edwardian inlaid mahogany display cabinet, €600-€1,000; Persian Isfahan rug, €3,000-€4,000; tallboy chest of drawers, €400-€800 and Edwardian inlaid card table, €500-€800. See woodward.ie

Aidan Foley, Doneraile, Co Cork, Autumn Auction, online sale

795 lots to include Persian carpets and rugs, art, antiques and collectables. See irishcountryhome.com

Tiffany solitaire ring, 1.27cts F colour and VS2 clarity, €9,000-€12,000 at John Weldon

Tuesday, September 8th

John Weldon, Temple Bar, Dublin, Fine Jewellery Sale

In-house and online sale, with phone bids accepted for lots valued in excess of €500. 350 lots to include a Tiffany diamond solitaire ring, 1.27cts F colour VS2 clarity, €9,000-€12,000; ruby and diamond cluster ring, 3.20ct natural ruby, €5,000-€7,000; 18ct gold diamond line necklace 10cts, €9,000-€12,000; 18ct gold diamond line bracelet 4.50cts, €3,000-€4,000; heavy 9ct gold bracelet, €750-€950; Chopard Happy Diamonds ladies 18ct gold watch 2.03ct diamonds, €4,000-€6,000; gents stainless steel Rolex, €3,800-€4,200; ladies two-tone Rolex, €2,600-€3,200; collection of Irish coinage to include an 1943 Irish half-crown, €800-€1,200. See jwa.ie

Wednesday, September 9th, Sotheby’s London

Irish Art Sale, including the art collection of Michael Smurfit

Important works to include Travelling Woman with Newspaper by Louis le Brocquy, £700,000-£1m (€788,000-€1.13m); In Tir na Nóg by Jack B Yeats, £300,000-£500,000; Lady of Farquhar by John Lavery, £600,000-£800,000 and 12 works offered directly from the Yeats family including sketches by John and Jack B Yeats. Also House by the Sea and Kerry Fisherman by Jack B Yeats, £50,000-£70,000 and £70,000-£100,000 respectively. See sothebys.com

Tuesday, September 15th

Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, Fine Jewellery and Watch Sale

To include jewels and watches by Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari and Rolex, featuring a diamond bangle with five continuous lines of brilliant-cut diamonds with 15ct in total diamonds, €6,000-€8,000. See adams.ie

Wednesday, September 16th

Bonham’s London, Modern British and Irish Art

Lots of Irish interest to include: The Garlanded Girl by John Lavery,€5,500-€8,900; Foxhounds by Basil Blackshaw, €1,100-€1,700; Peace by Daniel O’Neill, €5,500-€7,800; The Guitar Player by George Campbell, €1,300-€2,000; Galatea by Rowan Gillespie, €8,900-€13,000. See bonhams.com

Monday, September 28th

Whyte’s Gallery, Molesworth St, Dublin

To include works by Paul Henry, Roderic O’Conor, William Orpen, William Leech, Mary Swanzy, Mainie Jellett, Francis Bacon and Louis le Brocquy. See whytes.ie