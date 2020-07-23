The Government plans 500,000 greener homes. What does that mean for you?

“Does anyone feel a draught?” If you grew up in the average Irish house you probably did. Flannel pyjamas and cold floors were as Irish as the immersion switch. Hot water was for hotels. But that’s all about to change. Under the new programme for government we won’t have to dance at the crossroads to keep warm. The retrofitters are coming – prepare to get cosy.

Retrofitting means updating your house from draughty and expensive to heat to one that’s warmer, and more energy and cost-efficient. Under Ireland’s Climate Action Plan the new Government wants to retrofit 500,000 homes to a B2 rating and install 400,000 heat pumps by 2030.