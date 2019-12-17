The five cheapest homes in the five least expensive counties

When it comes to the housing market, 2019 will come to be remembered as a year in which the dysfunction brought about by boom and bust really hit home. Or more particularly, the efforts of prospective buyers to find or afford a home.

From the rapid growth of Dublin’s build-to-rent sector, to the scarcity of new home schemes that meet the Central Bank’s lending rules, to the spiralling rents that have drained people’s ability to save a mortgage deposit, securing a foothold on the property ladder in the capital or even the commuter counties went beyond the reach of many.

But while Dublin, the greater Dublin area and Ireland’s other main cities might have become more unaffordable in 2019, there were, and still are, plenty of options for those in a position to work and live outside the major towns and cities.

An examination of the current listings on Myhome.ie shows that in the five least-expensive counties, it was possible to secure a home in 2019 for an average of just €133,200.

The most inexpensive location according to our analysis was Longford, with an average house price of €110,000. Leitrim was the second cheapest county at €125,000, while Roscommon came in third place with an average house price of €130,000. Monaghan and Sligo came in fourth and fifth place with average prices of €150,000 and €151,000 respectively.

However, those looking for even better value may be interested in some of the cheaper “doer-upper” properties on the market in each of the five least expensive counties.

1. Leitrim

Two-bedroom cottage in Drumhaas, Mohill – €29,950

This two-bed cottage in Co Leitrim sits on half an acre of land

Located midway between the villages of Drumlish and Mohill, the property is a traditional-style cottage on 0.5 acres, and is in need of renovation according to the selling agent, Gordon Hughes.

2. Roscommon

Three-bed cottage in Lisacul – €30,000

This three-bed cottage in Co Roscommon needs some refurbishment

Located in close proximity to Lisacul village and Ballaghaderreen town, the subject property consists of a porch to the front leading into a main living area with a large open fireplace. There are three bedrooms, a small kitchen area at the rear and a bathroom, all of which are in need of refurbishment according to auctioneer John Higgins.

3. Sligo

Derelict cottage and site in Bunninadden – €30,000

Some work is needed on this Co Sligo cottage, which sits on four acres of land

While this cottage is derelict and in need of complete refurbishment, it sits on a four-acre site, and is located just 1km from the local village of Bunninadden. The area of land for sale is negotiable according to the selling agent, John Muprhy of Murphy & Sons Auctioneers.

4. Longford

One-bedroom cottage in Crenaun, Newtowncashel – €35,000

A cottage near Lough Ree in Co Longford which comes with a shed and stables

Situated on a one-acre site and within close proximity to Lough Ree, the property comprises one bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen, all of which is in need of refurbishment. The yard has a two-bay shed and six stables.

5. Monaghan

Derelict cottage in Blackraw, Three Mile House – €45,000

Another derelict cottage, this time in Co Monaghan

The main draw for prospective purchasers of this property is its 0.75 acre site. The cottage itself is derelict according to the selling agent, Sullivan Property Consultants.