What you can buy in Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and Donegal for €150k

Buncrana, Co Donegal

Sean Furey Auctioneers is seeking €150,000 for a four-bedroom house at 49A Main Street, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Murcia, Spain

This modernist villa measures 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside is a 50sq m (538sq ft) roof terrace and private 6m x 3m swimming pool reached via French doors from the sitting room which has a wall of glass to the exterior. The link between inside and out is softened by a covered area beside the house. The interior is sleek with a modern kitchen and walk-in shower.

Price: €149,000, Agent: aplaceinthesun.com

Dordogne, France

This renovated four-bedroom stone house is in a hamlet. The garden includes an outdoor eating area and a swimming pool at its centre. The property comes with a separate self-contained, one-bedroom apartment as well as a garage with games room beside it. The house is a 1.5 hour drive from Bergerac and Limoges airports.

Price: €150,000, Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Tuscany, Italy

Above Lucca in the north of Tuscany, this two-bedroom detached house sits by the Lima river, enjoying close-ups of the water. Inside is a living room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and two bedrooms, as well as a cellar. Traditional features include wooden window frames, aluminium shutters and terracotta-tiled floors. While it is habitable, the property needs to have heating installed. It sits in a garden with a parking space.

Price: €150,000, Agent: Nicocasa.it

Beira Litoral, Portugal

Traditional three-bedroom house in the woods in Venda da Esperança with exposed wooden beams, stone fireplaces, and timber and tiled flooring. The main house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room opening to a covered outdoor space for a neat threshold between living inside and out. There is further accommodation in a annex. The property, in the parish of Oliveira do Hospital, comes with a hectare (2.47 acres) of land – partly wooded and partly agricultural – and has a garage.

Price: €150,000, Agent: Green-lands.pt