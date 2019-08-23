What you can buy in France, Colombia, Italy, Spain and Laois for €235k?

Take5: Homes in Haut-Vienne, Bogotá, Piedmont, Alicante and Portarlington

Take5: this Haut-Vienne smallholding includes this main house, a two-bedroom gite, a swimming pool, outhouses and a vegetable garden

Kate O’Shea Auctioneer & Valuer is seeking €235,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow (below) in Garryhinch, Portarlington, Co Laois.

Take5: Garryhinch bungalow
SPAIN: ALICANTE

Overlooking its private swimming pool, and a walk away from Quesada town centre, this south-facing villa measures 126sq m (1,356sq ft). On the ground floor are a living and dining room with an arch to the kitchen; a second living room; and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are terraces on the upper level, plus a covered seating area beside the front door, and an attached garage. The house is about 6km from the sea.
Price €235,000
Agent homeespana.co.uk

Take5: Quesada villa
FRANCE: HAUTE-VIENNE

This smallholding comprises a 238sq m (2,562sq ft) main house, a two-bedroom gite, a swimming pool, outhouses and a vegetable garden on its 1.3ha (3.2 ac) of land. The ground-floor rooms include a 39sq m (420sq ft) living room with doors to a terrace; a 23sq m (247sq ft) dining room, a second living room, an office and an eat-in kitchen. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A wing contains a living room, kitchen and bathroom. It is 2km from Le Dorat town.
Price €235,400
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Take5: Le Dorat smallholding
ITALY: PIEDMONT

In Agliano Terme, in the province of Asti, between Turin and Genoa, this country house comes with an outbuilding where wine used to be made. Should you have your own vinicultural ambitions, a vineyard is for sale next door. Traditional features in the four-bedroom house include terrazzo- and terracotta-tile floors, fireplaces, frescoed ceilings and exposed wooden beams. There are two separate holiday apartments, adding three more bedrooms. The house has a patio and lawn to the front.
Price €235,000
Agent verdeabitare.it

Take5: Agliano Terme country house
COLOMBIA: BOGOTÁ

In the La Calleja neighbourhood, on the east side of the capital city and close to a huge park, this 140sq m (1,500sq ft) apartment opens on to a 40sq m (430sq ft) terrace with a barbecue area. Inside are an open-plan kitchen and living area (with fireplace), beside the terrace; three bedrooms, one with an en suite; and a main bathroom. The apartment comes with parking spaces.
Price 900 million Colombian pesos (about €238,000)
Agent c21metropolitan.com

Take5: La Calleja apartment
