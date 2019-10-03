What you can buy for around €295,000 in Turkey, France, Italy, Spain and Co Meath

IRELAND: CO MEATH

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly is seeking €295,000 for Julian Cottage, a four-bed bungalow on 1.58 acres at Curraghtown, Brownstown, Navan, Co Meath.

SPAIN: ALICANTE

Near the village of Parcent, this villa has views over rooftops and down a valley. Inside is a living and dining room with barrelled and beamed ceilings, which opens onto a south-facing naya (terrace), the kitchen also opens to a (covered) terrace. There are two bathrooms, one with walk-in shower, and three bedrooms, one with a Juliet balcony and another with a walk-in wardrobe and patio doors to the swimming pool. There are almond trees in the valley, which erupt into pink blossom in the spring.

Price: €299,950 Agent: Blueoceanestates.es

ITALY: MARCHE

Dating to 1800, this farmhouse has period features including cotto and stone floors, exposed wooden beams, and stone and brick walls. The 600sq m (6,458sq ft) house, which is 1.5km from Fossombrone town, is divided into two. One side has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living room. The other part has a cellar, kitchen, utility, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a 90sq m room with terracotta tiles and exposed beams on the top floor. Casale Sant’Antonio is surrounded by a garden that has two wells.

Price: €295,000 Agent: Greatestate.it

TURKEY: KAS

Built in a traditional style (in 1999), with stone walls and a slate roof, this 160sq m (1,722sq m) house has views of the Mediterranean Sea. Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen, bathroom as well as three bedrooms that all open to a balcony with sea views. There is a garden with palms, bougainvillea and olive trees, and a communal swimming pool. The resort of Kas, a former fishing village, is a seven-minute drive away. Along with modern amenities, it is also home to the ancient ruins of Antiphellus and there are other Lycian cities in the area dating from 1250 BC. Price: €295,000 Agent: bestturkeyproperties.com

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

In the village of Mortemart, designated one of the “Most beautiful villages of France, ” this property dates to 1450 and has housed, across history, Chevaliers, a notaire and a post office. Traditional features include an oak stair that spirals up the tower, wooden floors, exposed beams, granite flagstones and fireplaces. There is 300sq m (3,229sq ft) of living space: the living room, with fireplace, measures 70sq m, the dining room is 40sq m and the kitchen is 30sq m. There are four bedrooms and a study upstairs; and rooms in the attic. Outside is a barn and a swimming pool.

Price: €295,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com