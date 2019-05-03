What you can buy for €75k in Turkey, Bulgaria, Italy and Cavan

Take5: Sea views in Sunny Beach, a French tower house or a Cavan small holding

IRELAND: CO CAVAN

Martin Shortt is seeking €75,000 for this three-bedroom house on three-quarters of an acre at Ballatrust, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

FRANCE: DEUX SEVRES

In Neuvy Bouin, this tower house comes with a garden, field and outbuildings. At ground level there is a large (36sq m/387.5sq ft) living room and kitchen (26sq m/280sq ft). Above are two bedrooms, one 38sq m (409sq ft) and the other 27sq m (290.6sq ft), and access to the tower. Attached stables have been converted into a bedroom, living room and bathroom. Outside is a barn, five pigsties and a granite well. Poitiers is 70km away. The house needs work.
Price: €74,800
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

BULGARIA: BURGAS

On the east coast, north of Sunny Beach, this apartment with sea views is in Sveti Vlas. The 114sq m (1,227sq ft) home is on the fifth floor and has an open-plan kitchen/living and dining room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the two balconies is on the sea side and the other takes in mountain views. The home is being sold with furniture. Management fees are about €50 a year. It is close to transport and the town’s central square.
Price: €76,000
Agent: investinbg.com

TURKEY: ANTALYA

Built with a high proportion of natural materials, this house is on a mountain in the Olypos National Park, near Beycik village and about 5km above the sea. Part of a scheme, with a communal swimming pool and children’s pool, the villa measures 110sq m (1,184sq ft) and has two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a living space that opens onto a large terrace. There are three Blue Flag beaches 7km away and Antalya Airport is 70km from here.
Price: £64,950 (about €74,986)
Agent: spotblue.com  

ITALY: ABRUZZO

A couple of kilometres from the historic town of Fara Filiorum Petri, this house is surrounded by a 850sq m (9,149sq ft) garden with an outbuilding. Reached via a private drive, the house has a kitchen with wood pizza oven, a living room and bathroom on the ground floor. Above there is a bathroom and two bedrooms with balconies and on the second floor there are two more bedrooms with balconies and one with an en suite. There is an attic. Abruzzo airport is 30km away, the beaches at Costa dei Trabocchi are 23km from here and there is skiing 26km away at Passo Lanciano and Majelletta.
Price: €75,000
Agent: Abruzzomaremonti

