What you can buy for €375,000 in Greece, Spain, France, Italy and Co Kildare

Ireland: Co Kildare

Naas, Co Kildare.

Smyth Naas is seeking €375,000 for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow at 2 Castlesize Green, Sallins, Co Kildare.

Spain: Murcia

Murcia in Spain.

In Campoverde, between Murcia town and the sea, this villa with swimming pool measures 245sq m (2,637sq ft). At ground level there is a living room with pellet burner, a dining room with open fireplace, kitchen (that opens to a terrace), a bathroom with corner bath and two double bedrooms, along with an integral garage. Upstairs is the main bedroom with en suite shower, walk-in wardrobe and terrace. There is golf in the vicinity and sandy beaches nearby at Pilar de la Horadada.

Price: €375,000 Agent: spanishpropertychoice.com

Greece: Crete

Crete in Greece.

On the north coast of the island, 9km from Rethymnon town, this architect-designed house comes with a swimming pool and has views of the sea, which is 2.5km away. Just outside Agios Dimitrios village, the 180sq m (1,937sq ft) house has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It comes with 1,200sq m of land (with planning permission for more houses) that includes terraces and a barbecue area. There are solar panels. The airport is 70km away. Price: €375,000 Agent: aplaceinthesun.com

Italy: Umbria

Umbria in Italy.

About 20km south of Perugia, 3km from the ceramics town of Deruta, this 262sq m (2,820sq ft) farmhouse with swimming pool has traditional features such as terracotta tiles and terrazzo floors. Casale delle Surfinie, on a hill overlooking the Tiber valley, has two living rooms, two kitchens, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a cellar. It has been run as a B+B for 20 years so has potential for that. The 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) of land beside the house, with 60 olive trees and a vineyard, is for sale separately. Price: €375,000 Agent: casambiente.com

France: Charente Maritime

Maritime in French Charente.

Sitting in an acre of parkland, this restored house has period features including decorative plasterwork, wooden and marble floors, oak stairs, exposed beams, and stone fireplaces and sink. The nearest town is Matha (4km), while Cognac is 18km from here. On the ground floor is a living room (28sq m/301sq ft), dining room, kitchen, garden room (40sq m /430.5sq ft) and an en suite bedroom. Upstairs are two en suite bedrooms and a bathroom with rolltop bath. There is a stone outbuilding and separate apartment.

Price: €375,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com