What you can buy for €370,000 in Italy, Turkey, France, Spain and Co Galway?

Take5: Tuscany, Kalkan, Pays de la Loire houses; Barcelona apartment, Ballyconneely cottage

Turkey: this 310sq m (3,336sq ft) house with infinity pool has views of Kalkan Bay

Turkey: this 310sq m (3,336sq ft) house with infinity pool has views of Kalkan Bay

 

Matt O’Sullivan Estate Agent Auctioneer & Valuer is seeking €370,000 for the three-bedroom cottage below, on Coral Strand in Ballyconneely, Co Galway.

ITALY: TUSCANY

In Palazzuolo sul Senio, near Florence, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) villa, which retains original features, was built in the 1920s. La Montanina has two livingrooms, an office, a diningroom and a kitchen on the ground floor. A 40sq m (430sq ft) terrace, with views over the garden and beyond, is on the first floor, where there are also three bedrooms and a bathroom. The attic floor has an additional two bedrooms and a bathroom. There are also a basement and garage.
Price €370,000
Agent mizarimmobiliare.com

Palazzuolo sul Senio: €370,000
Palazzuolo sul Senio: €370,000

TURKEY: KALKAN

With views of Kalkan Bay, this 310sq m (3,336sq ft) house with infinity pool is less than 10 minutes’ drive, or a half-hour walk, from the beach, marina and old town. It has an open-plan kitchen, living and diningroom, with patio doors to a terrace large enough to dine on, beside which is the infinity pool. There are also three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a separate toilet. The washing machine and tumble dryer are in an outhouse.
Price €368,140
Agent spotblue.co.uk

Kalkan: €368,140
Kalkan: €368,140

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

In Segré, this renovated six-bedroom house comes with a separate gite and private wood. Inside the main house is a livingroom with exposed beams and large open fire, plus a diningroom that is connected to a kitchen (and utility), which in turn leads to a conservatory. There are also two offices at this level. Upstairs are the six bedrooms. The gite has two bedrooms. Outside are a pond, a garage, a hall with a stage, and the woods, through which lit avenues run.
Price €371,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Segré: €371,000
Segré: €371,000

SPAIN: BARCELONA

In Barcelona’s Gothic quarter, or Barri Gòtic, close to the Ramblas and the Mediterranean Sea, this renovated 90sq m (968sq ft) apartment has, among other original features, exposed wooden beams in its high-ceilinged living- and diningroom, beside its kitchen. It also has a balcony. With two bedrooms and a bathroom, it is on the second floor of a building on Calle d’Avinyó. The surrounding area, with its narrow medieval streets, has quiet squares despite being a tourist hub.
Price €370,000
Agent idealista.com

Barri Gòtic: €370,000
Barri Gòtic: €370,000
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.