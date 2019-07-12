What you can buy for €275,000 in Greece, Italy, France and Co Carlow

IRELAND: CO CARLOW

June Doran Properties is seeking €275,000 for this four/five-bedroom bungalow at 10 The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow town, Co Carlow.

FRANCE: CHARENTE-MARITIME

In a hamlet, amid cognac vineyards, this period house with swimming pool has exposed stone walls and timber beams, and an oak staircase curling up from the entrance hall. The livingroom measures 34sq m (366sq ft) and has two large windows overlooking the garden. Also on the ground floor are a diningroom, kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, all more than 32sq m (344sq ft) in size, and two showers. There is an annex used as a workshop and garage, and stone outbuildings.

Price €275,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

ITALY: ABRUZZO

On the Trabocchi coast, 300m from the Adriatic Sea, this traditional stone house is close to the beach resort of San Vito Chietino and has sea views. On the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen, living and diningroom that opens to a covered terrace. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with en suite) and a bathroom, plus terrace. There is a section at the rear which could be turned into more accommodation. Beyond the garden there are woods with pathways through them.

Price €275,000

Agent vignaverde.com

GREECE: CRETE

On the southeast of the island, near Anatoli village, this two-storey house has panoramic views of the sea from within and also from its courtyard and the terraces on the first floor and roof. The traditional home has been sympathetically refurbished and has a livingroom on the ground floor, opening to the courtyard, along with a bathroom, kitchenette and two bedrooms. Upstairs is a livingroom that opens to a 70sq m (753sq ft) terrace with stone steps to the roof terrace. The airport is 89km away.

Price €275,000

Agent savills.gr orkentriki.gr

SPAIN: ALICANTE

Inland north of Torrevieja, near Ciudad Quesada, this new villa with swimming pool is very contemporary inside and out. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with walk-in shower) and an open-plan kitchen/livingroom with a wall of windows and double doors onto a terrace, lawn and pool, with a slight overhang as you leave the house. The house is on a hill with views of La Mata lake. Alicante airport is 26km away.

Price €276,000

Agent sun-homes.co.uk