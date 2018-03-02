What you can buy for €150,000 in France, Cyprus, Turkey and Italy

Leitrim

Gallagher Auctioneers Ltd is seeking €148,000 for this two-bedroom semi-detached house at Cortober Hill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

France Poitou Charentes

In a hamlet close to the market town of Chalais, this house faces south and all rooms overlook the garden. Sitting atop a cellar (or cave) the house has a kitchen/dining room with fire and a 24sq m (258sq ft) living room. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with an en suite. There is also a shower room up here. The garden has established trees and shrubs along with a well. There’s also a garage.

Price: €148,000

Agent: Frenchestateagents.com

Cyprus Paphos

On the west coast of Cyprus in Kissonerga, between Paphos and Coral Bay, this house has views of the sea. In a development, the two-bedroom home has its living quarters on the upper floor. The open-plan living and dining area has glazed doors to a balcony shaded by a pergola; the kitchen also has doors to a verandah. One of the two downstairs bedrooms opens to a terrace too.

Price: €148,000

Agent: buysellcyprus.com

Turkey Mugla

Amid pine forests, with views of a lake and mountains, this four-bedroom house has its own swimming pool set in a walled garden. A 15-minute drive from Dalaman town, this marble-floored house has a kitchen, living room with fire and access to a terrace. On the first floor one of the three bedrooms has a en suite, one shares the main bathroom and two of them have access to a balcony. On the second floor is another bedroom and bathroom. Eateries and shops are in nearby Akkaya.

Price: £129,000 (about €147,000)

Agent: spotblue.com

Italy Tuscany

In Lunigiana, north of Florence and west of Bologna, this three-bedroom stone house embraces a courtyard. It is in a hillside village 5km from the medieval and musical town of Fivizzano which has a cobbled main square. The living room has a fireplace and opens to a terrace with views down a valley to mountains. Two bedrooms are on the first floor with the bathroom and the third bedroom is at lower ground level. Outside is an olive grove and farm building.

Price: €149,000

Agent: larchitrave.com