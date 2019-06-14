What will €95,000 buy in France, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy and Co Clare?

IRELAND: CO CLARE

Mossie Horgan Auctioneer and Valuer is seeking €95,000 for this two-bedroom, 70sq m (753sq ft), house in Kilrush town, Co Clare.

This two-bed cottage is in Kilrush town, Co Clare.

FRANCE: MIDI PYRENEES

In the village of Sengouagnet, this Maison de Maître has views of valleys and mountains. A garden (with orchard) runs around three sides of the house and contains a barn with double doors onto a street. The house contains many period features, including marble fireplaces and wooden floors, and needs renovating. Inside are three reception rooms on the ground floor (two of 25sq m/269sq ft and all with 3m high ceilings) and a kitchen. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a curved staircase to the attic. The market village of Aspet is nearby.

Price: €95,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.co.uk

This Maison de Maître is near the market village of Aspet.

ITALY: LAZIO

Inland between Rome and Naples, near the hamlets of Villafelice and Folchetti, this 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house has been structurally restored but needs internal finishes. Set among olive groves, the house has a kitchen and open-plan living/dining room with double doors to a balcony. On the floor below is room for a bedroom and bathroom. Attached to the home is a 260sq m (2,798sq ft) two-storey house that needs restoring, on sale for €30,000. The town of Roccasecca, a 10-minute drive away, has a train station.

Price: €95,000

Agent: rightmove.co.uk

This 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house in Lazio has been structurally restored but needs internal finishes.

SPAIN: VALENCIA

Inland between Valencia and Alicante, this 126sq m (1,356sq ft) finca sits in fenced land with a swimming pool, football pitch, brick-built covered barbecue with chimneys, and a south-facing terrace. The land is dotted by trees and there is woodland beyond. The house has traditional features such as terrazzo floors and exposed wooden beams. Accommodation includes a living/dining room with fireplace, a kitchen, utility, bathroom and four bedrooms. The house is 3km from Agullent village and needs an update.

Price: €95,000

Agent: mycostablancahome.com

This finca sits in fenced land with a swimming pool and a football pitch.

BULGARIA: SUNNY BEACH

On the second floor of the grandly titled Venera Palace, with all that name’s association with love and beauty and the goddess thereof (Venus), this 94sq m (1,011sq ft), second-floor apartment comes furnished. Inside is an open-plan kitchen/living and dining room that opens to a balcony overlooking the swimming pool. There are also two bedrooms and bathrooms. The scheme is between Sunny Beach and Cacao Beach and includes an outdoor Jacuzzi, spa, cafe and playground. The service fee is about €1,130 a year.

Price: €96,999

Agent: investinbg.co.uk