What will €900k buy you in Greystones, the US, Italy, France and Portugal?

Take 5: A Manhattan apartment, houses in Algarve and Lake Como, and a French villa

Elizabeth Birdthistle

La Touche Cove, Greystones

O’ Gorman Properties is seeking €900,000 for a 217sq m four-bedroom A3 rated property at La Touche Cove, on the site of the old La Touche Hotel in Greystones.

UNITED STATES: NEW YORK CITY

Two/three-bedroom apartment located at Sutton House, 415 East 52nd Street. The property extends to 114sq m (1,225sq ft) and has superb views of the East River from south-facing picture windows and also from a rooftop terrace, and benefits from a concierge service, fitness centre and roof garden.
Price €888,771 (US $1,050,000)
Agent christiesrealestate.com

New York
ITALY: LAKE COMO

Three-bedroom period house extending to 230sq m (2,476sq ft) over three floors. The property, in Moltrasio, has private gardens on 0.05 of an acre, overlooks Lake Como, is just a six-minute drive from Laglio, where actor George Clooney has his Italian hideaway and is 57km from Milan.
Price €900,000 
Agent knightfrank.com

Lake Como
FRANCE: PROVENCE

This villa, constructed in 2018, has three bedrooms and extends to 180sq m (1,937sq ft), just 23km from the sea and 43km from Nice Airport. It is in Bagnols-en-Forêt, a pretty medieval town midway between Cannes and St Tropez at the foot of the Esterel mountain range, with superb views of the surrounding valleys. Price €895,000 
Agent norskmegling.no

Provence
PORTUGAL: ALMANCIL

Five-bedroom house extending to 605sq m (6,512sq ft) on a 0.3-acre site. The property, a 15-minute drive from Faro airport and a 10-minute drive from the upmarket Quinta do Lago and Vale de Lobo, is in Almancil, which has three Michelin-star restaurants – the most of any location on the Algarve.
Price €890,000
Agent locations.ie

Almancil
