What will €895,000 buy in Dublin, Hong Kong, France, Italy and Spain?

Elizabeth Birdthistle

IRELAND: HAROLD’S CROSS, DUBLIN

This fine period property at 70 Lower Kimmage Road in Harold’s Cross extends to a generous 181sq m (1,952sq ft). The house is in excellent order, benefits from a corner site with a water feature in the landscaped garden, and retains many of its period details.
Price €895,000
Agent dng.ie

HONG KONG: SAI YING PUN

Hong Kong remains the most expensive property per sq m in the world and this one-bedroom apartment set in a 25-storey residential tower extends to just 25sq m (269sq ft). Built in 2020, communal facilities include a clubhouse and swimming pool, and the property is located five minutes’ walk from HKU MTR station, so has good transport links.
Price 8,800,000 Hong Kong dollars (€933,839)
Agent knightfrank.com

FRANCE: VILLENEUVE-SUR-LOT

This fully restored stone house has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, spa and tennis court. In addition, the property comes with a one-bedroom separate apartment so could well generate a rental income. The interiors are simply wonderful, with exposed beams and period details. It also has a 40sq m outbuilding converted into a disco bar should you need one.
Price €899,000
Agent savills.com

SPAIN: COSTA BLANCA SOUTH

Located in the heart of Las Colinas Golf and Country Club in Olivo, this modern property, constructed in 2017, has 261sq m of living space with parking in the basement. Decor is a lovely mixture of wood and glass with bright contemporary interiors. There are many terraces and a swimming pool on the generous site planted with olive trees and palms. The club is set in a 330-acre valley with an 18-hole championship golf course.
Price €899,000
Agent boligspania.no

ITALY: PIEDMONT

This 13-bedroom property is divided into three units and is located on the outskirts of the province of Asti, which is home to many vineyards and is noted for its aromatic Malvasia wine. Set in a medieval village of just 150 residents, the property dates from the 19th century and was renovated between 2007 and 2011. The gardens are magical, as is its location, making this an ideal rural retreat.
Price €900,000
Agent engelvoelkers.com

