What will €85,000 buy in Italy, the US, France and Mayo?

DNG Gilligan is seeking €85,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow on about an acre of land in Roose, Hollymount, Co Mayo.

Co Mayo: Hollymount

FRANCE: CHARENTE

This farmhouse comes with attached stone barns and other outbuildings. In Besse, between Ruffec and Aigre, the house has a large (17sq m/183sq ft) modern kitchen/dining room, utility, living room (23sq m/247.5sq ft), two WCs, a new bathroom and another room now used as a bedroom. The second floor needs renovating (the house has been rewired and has central heating). The south-facing garden includes a vegetable patch and a well.

Price: €85,800

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

France: Charente

ITALY: MOLISE

Close to the cliff-hugging, castle-topped town of Bagnoli del Trigno, this 140sqm (1,507sq ft) house is divided into three. At ground level there are two apartments each with an open-plan kitchen/living room plus fireplaces, a bedroom and bathroom. In the basement are two rooms and a new bathroom. There is a stone cellar. The house comes with four hectares of land with fruit trees including olives, figs, plums, walnuts and cherries. There are views of the Molise mountains.

Price: €85,000

Agent: immobiliarecaserio.com

Italy: Molise

SPAIN: VALENCIA

Inland, about half an hour north-west of Valencia town and beaches, this 98sq m (1,055sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. The villa has good links between outside and in, with a living/dining room that opens onto a terrace (and there are stairs to an upper terrace). Accommodation also includes a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a barbecue-paellero (for paella cooking), store and garage. It is close to the town of Llíria, which has a high proportion of musicians.

Price: €85,000

Agent: housesvalenciamar.com

Spain: Valencia

USA: MARYLAND

In Central Park Heights, a neighbourhood in the water-side city of Baltimore, this house is divided into two apartments – one with three bedrooms and the other with five. This is being sold as a business proposition: a buy-to-let in the hands of a management company which is refurbishing and has tenants in place. Baltimore is a port city, where many immigrants arrived, 60km north-east of Washington DC. The house is near the US-40 motorway to the capital city.

Price: $89,900 (about €80,400).

Agent: globalinvestmentsincorporated.com