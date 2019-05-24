What will €85,000 buy in Italy, the US, France and Mayo?

Take Five: Farmhouses in Charente and Molise, two apartments in Baltimore or a bungalow in Hollymount

France: Charente

France: Charente

 

DNG Gilligan is seeking €85,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow on about an acre of land in Roose, Hollymount, Co Mayo.

Co Mayo: Hollymount
Co Mayo: Hollymount

FRANCE: CHARENTE

This farmhouse comes with attached stone barns and other outbuildings. In Besse, between Ruffec and Aigre, the house has a large (17sq m/183sq ft) modern kitchen/dining room, utility, living room (23sq m/247.5sq ft), two WCs, a new bathroom and another room now used as a bedroom. The second floor needs renovating (the house has been rewired and has central heating). The south-facing garden includes a vegetable patch and a well.
Price: €85,800
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

France: Charente
France: Charente

ITALY: MOLISE

Close to the cliff-hugging, castle-topped town of Bagnoli del Trigno, this 140sqm (1,507sq ft) house is divided into three. At ground level there are two apartments each with an open-plan kitchen/living room plus fireplaces, a bedroom and bathroom. In the basement are two rooms and a new bathroom. There is a stone cellar. The house comes with four hectares of land with fruit trees including olives, figs, plums, walnuts and cherries. There are views of the Molise mountains.
Price: €85,000
Agent: immobiliarecaserio.com

Italy: Molise
Italy: Molise

SPAIN: VALENCIA

Inland, about half an hour north-west of Valencia town and beaches, this 98sq m (1,055sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. The villa has good links between outside and in, with a living/dining room that opens onto a terrace (and there are stairs to an upper terrace). Accommodation also includes a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a barbecue-paellero (for paella cooking), store and garage. It is close to the town of Llíria, which has a high proportion of musicians.
Price: €85,000
Agent: housesvalenciamar.com

Spain: Valencia
Spain: Valencia

USA: MARYLAND

In Central Park Heights, a neighbourhood in the water-side city of Baltimore, this house is divided into two apartments – one with three bedrooms and the other with five. This is being sold as a business proposition: a buy-to-let in the hands of a management company which is refurbishing and has tenants in place. Baltimore is a port city, where many immigrants arrived, 60km north-east of Washington DC. The house is near the US-40 motorway to the capital city.
Price: $89,900 (about €80,400).
Agent: globalinvestmentsincorporated.com

US: Maryland
US: Maryland
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.