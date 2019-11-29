What will €80,000 buy in France, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Co Donegal?

IRELAND: CO DONEGAL

Henry Kee & Son Auctioneers is seeking €80,000 for this two-bedroom bungalow in Fintown Village, Co Donegal.

TURKEY: FETHIYE

This 105sq m (1,130sq ft) duplex apartment is in Calis, north of Fethiye, on Turkey’s west coast, and opposite the island of Rhodes. It is in a gated development of 10 properties that centre on a swimming pool. The home has a living and diningroom with patio doors to a terrace overlooking the pool. Also on this floor is a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom with balcony. Upstairs is a en suite bedroom with corner bath and roof terrace.

Price: £68,000 (about €79,334)

Agent: Oceanwideproperties.co.uk

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

In a village in north Dordogne, this two-storey house with attic and basement sits in land dotted with fruit trees. It is atop an earth cellar that stores wine well. On the ground floor is a livingroom with fireplace, a bedroom, and a kitchen overlooking the garden. On the first floor is a bathroom and two bedrooms with parquet floors. One has a en suite and the other has a balcony. There are four bedrooms on the second floor.

Price: €79,200

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

ITALY: SICILY

This six-bedroom manor house is part of a palace in the town of Mineo. Opposite a church dating to AD 3, the stone property measures 106sq m (1,140sq ft). The home is on the first and top floor of the palace and comprises five rooms with balconies, a kitchen and bathroom, with a bedroom and terrace at roof level. Mineo town, with its windy, narrow streets, dates from 700 BC and has views to Mount Etna. Catania and Comiso airports are 35km away.

Price: €75,000

Agent: vivasicily.eu

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Inland between Murcia and Malaga, this cave house is in the centre of the mountain town (723m above sea level) of Benamaurel, where many other homes are also in caves. The 600sq m (6,458sq ft) house has a more conventional structure above ground and the curved caves with terracotta floors beneath. Accommodation includes a livingroom with fireplace, renovated kitchen, two bathrooms and seven bedrooms.

Price: €80,000

Agent: Ivercasa.com