What will €8.9m buy in Dublin, Switzerland, France, Spain and London?

Ireland: Dublin

Summerhill, a nine bedroom Victorian Italianate mansion dating from 1850 comes with a guest lodge, offering 839sq m of elegant accommodation with panoramic views of the Irish Sea. Set on a site of five acres of landscaped gardens, the property includes a tennis court, a putting green and a stable block.

Price: €8.9 million

Agent: Lisney

France: Megeve

This brand new ski chalet is located just 50m from the slopes and an hour from Geneva airport. With six bedrooms, the developers appear to have thought of everything in the fit out, which includes a cinema room, gym, spa and separate Jacuzzi area. There are even boot heaters installed in the laundry room.

Price: €8.5 million

Agent: propertyfranceitaly.com

Spain: Mallorca

With super sea views and located in the Bay of Formentor, this six bedroom villa extends to 730sq m over three floors. There is direct access to the sea and the local beach is a few steps away from the terraces to the front of the property which dates from 1958. The property has a large swimming pool and cinema room and is set in luscious gardens that extend to over two acres.

Price: €8.95 million

Agent: savills.com

Switzerland: Verbier

This almost completed chalet lies half way between the sport complex and the village of Verbier, which is a favourite ski spot for the well-heeled and European royalty. With four bedrooms over three floors, the property extends to 417sq m and has a cellar, hammam and fitness room. There is rental opportunity as chalets of this calibre this can command rental incomes in the region of €25,000 per week.

Price: £8.932 million (€10.322 million)

Agent: skiingproperty.com

England: London

Located in the heart of Mayfair, this recently refurbished three bedroom apartment spans over four floors and extends to 326sq m. The principal bedroom suite occupies the entire third floor and the property has a private roof terrace. Located just a few minutes stroll from Hyde Park, the area is in the heart of London’s shopping district.

Price: £8.95 million (€10.3 million)

Agent: beauchamp.com