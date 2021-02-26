What will €8.9m buy in Dublin, Switzerland, France, Spain and London?

Take5: An Italianate mansion in Dublin, ski chalets or an apartment in Mayfair

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Summerhill, Dublin.

Summerhill, Dublin.

 

Ireland: Dublin

Summerhill, a nine bedroom Victorian Italianate mansion dating from 1850 comes with a guest lodge, offering 839sq m of elegant accommodation with panoramic views of the Irish Sea. Set on a site of five acres of landscaped gardens, the property includes a tennis court, a putting green and a stable block.

Price: €8.9 million
Agent: Lisney

France: Megeve
France: Megeve

France: Megeve

This brand new ski chalet is located just 50m from the slopes and an hour from Geneva airport. With six bedrooms, the developers appear to have thought of everything in the fit out, which includes a cinema room, gym, spa and separate Jacuzzi area. There are even boot heaters installed in the laundry room.

Price: €8.5 million
Agent: propertyfranceitaly.com

Mallorca.
Mallorca.

Spain: Mallorca

With super sea views and located in the Bay of Formentor, this six bedroom villa extends to 730sq m over three floors. There is direct access to the sea and the local beach is a few steps away from the terraces to the front of the property which dates from 1958. The property has a large swimming pool and cinema room and is set in luscious gardens that extend to over two acres.

Price: €8.95 million
Agent: savills.com

Verbier.
Verbier.

Switzerland: Verbier

This almost completed chalet lies half way between the sport complex and the village of Verbier, which is a favourite ski spot for the well-heeled and European royalty. With four bedrooms over three floors, the property extends to 417sq m and has a cellar, hammam and fitness room. There is rental opportunity as chalets of this calibre this can command rental incomes in the region of €25,000 per week.

Price: £8.932 million (€10.322 million)
Agent: skiingproperty.com

London.
London.

England: London

Located in the heart of Mayfair, this recently refurbished three bedroom apartment spans over four floors and extends to 326sq m. The principal bedroom suite occupies the entire third floor and the property has a private roof terrace. Located just a few minutes stroll from Hyde Park, the area is in the heart of London’s shopping district.

Price: £8.95 million (€10.3 million)
Agent: beauchamp.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.