What will €750k buy in Morocco, Italy, South Africa, Portugal and Dublin 14?

Take 5: Private golf resort in Morocco, Tuscan farmhouse, Portuguese villa or a South African lodge

Elizabeth Birdthistle

IRELAND: DUBLIN 14

DNG is seeking €750,000 for 4 Anne Devlin Road, a five bedroom semi-detached house in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

MOROCCO: MARRAKECH

Riad Crista is a five bedroom 500sq m (5,382sq ft) property located in a private golf resort. Set over three levels, the house has an electric glass roof, a pool and is located five minutes’ drive from the medina in Marrakech, a UNESCO world heritage site. Agent: kensingtonmorocco.com 

 

ITALY: TUSCANY

Four bedroom renovated farmhouse on 4.5 acres, two of which are olive groves and fruit trees. The charming property in the village of Chianni, has a swimming pool with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, and is located 85km from Florence. Agent: casatravella.com 

 

SOUTH AFRICA: CAPE TOWN

Three bedroom lodge in the upmarket suburb of Newlands. Perched high on Table Mountain, the property, in colonial style, has jaw-dropping views of the entire peninsula. Interiors are open plan and lead to a pool and outdoor terrace with a large Balinese daybed for relaxation. Agent: christiesrealestate.com

 

PORTUGAL SÃO BRÁS DE ALPORTEL

Four bedroom villa with private swimming pool located ten minutes from São Brás de Alportel, a quiet town set between the mountains and the sea, surrounded by olive, carob, fig and almond woods. As the property is just a 20 minute drive from Faro Airport, it could give a rental income if purchased as a holiday home. Agent: locations.ie 

