What will €750k buy in Morocco, Italy, South Africa, Portugal and Dublin 14?

IRELAND: DUBLIN 14

DNG is seeking €750,000 for 4 Anne Devlin Road, a five bedroom semi-detached house in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

4 Anne Devlin Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14,

MOROCCO: MARRAKECH

Riad Crista, a five bedroom property in a private golf resort, located five minutes’ drive from Marrakech in Morocco

Riad Crista is a five bedroom 500sq m (5,382sq ft) property located in a private golf resort. Set over three levels, the house has an electric glass roof, a pool and is located five minutes’ drive from the medina in Marrakech, a UNESCO world heritage site. Agent: kensingtonmorocco.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

Four bedroom renovated farmhouse on 4.5 acres in the village of Chianni, Tuscany

Four bedroom renovated farmhouse on 4.5 acres, two of which are olive groves and fruit trees. The charming property in the village of Chianni, has a swimming pool with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, and is located 85km from Florence. Agent: casatravella.com

SOUTH AFRICA: CAPE TOWN

Colonial-style lodge with jaw-dropping views on Table Mountain in South Africa

Three bedroom lodge in the upmarket suburb of Newlands. Perched high on Table Mountain, the property, in colonial style, has jaw-dropping views of the entire peninsula. Interiors are open plan and lead to a pool and outdoor terrace with a large Balinese daybed for relaxation. Agent: christiesrealestate.com

PORTUGAL SÃO BRÁS DE ALPORTEL

Four bedroom villa with private swimming pool located ten minutes from São Brás de Alportel in Portugal

Four bedroom villa with private swimming pool located ten minutes from São Brás de Alportel, a quiet town set between the mountains and the sea, surrounded by olive, carob, fig and almond woods. As the property is just a 20 minute drive from Faro Airport, it could give a rental income if purchased as a holiday home. Agent: locations.ie