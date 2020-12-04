What will €750,000 buy in the Hamptons, Spain, Clontarf, London, Bahamas?

Take5: From a Dublin 3 semi to a London apartment or a New Yorker’s retreat

Elizabeth Birdthistle

New York, East Hampton, US

New York, East Hampton, US

 

IRELAND: DUBLIN 3

This four-bedroom semi-detached house at 21 Victoria Road in Clontarf, for sale through Karen Mulvaney Property, occupies the largest site on the road. Currently extending to 102sq m (1,097sq ft), there is scope to develop the 100-year-old house into a spectacular family home – subject to planning. Price: €750,000. Agent: kmproperty.ie

21 Victoria Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3
21 Victoria Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

BAHAMAS: NEW PROVIDENCE

This two-bedroom condominium is in a gated complex with a pool and manicured gardens, and features a dock for mooring boats. Dating from 1970, and extending to 223sq m (2,400sq ft), the bedrooms have uninterrupted views of the water and the property is accessed by a private entrance through a walkway lined with fruit trees. Price: €741,166 ($890,000). Agent: christiesrealestate.com

Bahamas New Providence
Bahamas New Providence

NEW YORK: EAST HAMPTON

This three-bedroom wooden house is on a 1.27-acre site at 190 Town Lane East Hampton. The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotted along eastern Long Island, New York, are known for being a summer retreat for the wealthy and famous of New York and represent some of the most expensive property in the Unites States. There is huge scope to extend and room for a pool on the site which is hidden by surrounding trees. Price: €755,170 ($900,000). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

New York, East Hampton, US
New York, East Hampton, US

LONDON: NINE ELMS

A new development of apartments that overlook the Thames and Linear Park is a joint venture by Ballymore and Eco World. The 160 units, made up of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with three-bedroom penthouses, were designed by Benningen Lloyd and feature a sky deck, orangery, rooftop bar, private cinema and meeting rooms. In addition, new residents have access to two swimming pools, one of which is transparent and “floats” between the two buildings at a height of 35m. Prices: From €773,000 (£695,000). Agent: savills.com

London apartment in Nine Elms
London apartment in Nine Elms

SPAIN: COSTA BLANCA NORTH

This newly-built three-bedroom villa is located in Denia, Costa Blanca North, an area characterised by fertile land and hilly terrain, making it a perfect spot for walkers. Costa Blanca North is less developed than other areas in Costa Blanca, and the 207sq m property lies close to many local beaches and offers great sea views. Price: €730,000. Agent: bullmannproperties.com

Spainish villa on Costa Blanca North
Spainish villa on Costa Blanca North
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.