What will €750,000 buy in the Hamptons, Spain, Clontarf, London and the Bahamas?

IRELAND: DUBLIN 3

This four-bedroom semi-detached house (below) at 21 Victoria Road in Clontarf, for sale through Karen Mulvaney Property, occupies the largest site on the road. Currently extending to 102sq m (1,097sq ft), there is scope to develop the 100-year-old house into a spectacular family home – subject to planning.

Price: €750,000

Agent: kmproperty.ie

21 Victoria Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

BAHAMAS: NEW PROVIDENCE

This two-bedroom condominium is in a gated complex with a pool and manicured gardens, and features a dock for mooring boats. Dating from 1970, and extending to 223sq m (2,400sq ft), the bedrooms have uninterrupted views of the water and the property is accessed by a private entrance through a walkway lined with fruit trees.

Price: €741,166 ($890,000)

Agent: christiesrealestate.com

Bahamas New Providence

NEW YORK: EAST HAMPTON

This three-bedroom wooden house is on a 1.27-acre site at 190 Town Lane East Hampton. The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotted along eastern Long Island, New York, are known for being a summer retreat for the wealthy and famous of New York and represent some of the most expensive property in the Unites States. There is huge scope to extend and room for a pool on the site which is hidden by surrounding trees.

Price: €755,170 ($900,000)

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

New York, East Hampton, US

LONDON: NINE ELMS

A new development of apartments that overlook the Thames and Linear Park is a joint venture by Ballymore and Eco World. The 160 units, made up of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with three-bedroom penthouses, were designed by Benningen Lloyd and feature a sky deck, orangery, rooftop bar, private cinema and meeting rooms. In addition, new residents have access to two swimming pools, one of which is transparent and “floats” between the two buildings at a height of 35m.

Prices: From €773,000 (£695,000)

Agent: savills.com

London apartment in Nine Elms

SPAIN: COSTA BLANCA NORTH

This newly-built three-bedroom villa is located in Denia, Costa Blanca North, an area characterised by fertile land and hilly terrain, making it a perfect spot for walkers. Costa Blanca North is less developed than other areas in Costa Blanca, and the 207sq m property lies close to many local beaches and offers great sea views.

Price: €730,000

Agent: bullmannproperties.com