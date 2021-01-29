What will €745,000 buy in Dublin, France, England, the US and Spain?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This three-bedroom semi-detached house at 7 Seafield Road in Booterstown, Co Dublin is in excellent order with bright interiors. The property, extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), is located close to schools, amenities and the local Dart station and has a large rear garden which could offer further accommodation – subject to planning.

Price €745,000

Agent: sherryfitz.ie

ENGLAND: BERWICK-UPON-TWEED

Located in the heart of Berwick, this almost completed conversion of an old courthouse consists of four, four- and five-bedroom homes. Townhouse Number Four is the largest property with five bedrooms extending to 283sq m (3,046sq ft) and features a lawned front garden and raised patio to the rear in this stunning period courthouse. All the homes face a cobbled courtyard to the rear with car parking.

Price £675,000 (€759,969)

Agent knightfrank.com

Townhouse Number Four is the largest property, extending to 283sq m (3,046sq ft).

SPAIN: MALLORCA

Set in mountains but close to the sea, this 200sq m (2,153sq ft) property is located close to the popular town of Pollenca on Mallorca’s northern coast. With four bedrooms, numerous terraces, a swimming pool and hot tub, the area is popular with artists, writers and musicians so there is holiday income potential. The local town of Pollenca has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and is not overrun with tourists.

Price €745,000

Agent consultingproperty.no

There is holiday income potential with this Mallorcan home.

FRANCE: VIENNE

The epitome of a romantic hideaway, this 14th and 15th century listed historic castle is set in the centre of four hectares of woodlands and meadows. Part of the estate, which includes outbuildings, a small chapel and moat, features a 19th-century bridge created by Gustave Eiffel for the family of the current owners. With seven bedrooms and 610sq m (6,566sq ft) of accommodation featuring a Louis XIV stone staircase, the castle is set in a courtyard with formal gardens.

Price €757,000

Agent savills.com

This property is set in the centre of four hectares of woodlands and meadows.

UNITED STATES: FLORIDA

This three-bedroom property is located in Pompano Beach, just north of Fort Lauderdale in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast. The house, extending to 156sq m (1,679sq ft), is set at the water’s edge and benefits from its own jetty. Local amenities are deep sea fishing, tennis and golf in addition to a plethora of water sports.

Price US$899,000 (€738,780)

Agent floridabolig.no