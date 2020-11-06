What will €700k buy in Dublin 4, Romania, Italy, Canada and Mexico?

Take 5: A castle in Moldavia, a villa in Italy, a private island in Canada or a Cabo beach house

Elizabeth Birdthistle

10 Wilfield Sandymount Dublin 4

10 Wilfield Sandymount Dublin 4

 

Bennetts Auctioneers is seeking €700,000 for this three bedroom property at 10 Wilfield on Sandymount Avenue in Dublin 4. The 101sqm house is in turnkey condition has a studio at attic level.

Cantacuzino-Ghica Castle Romania
Cantacuzino-Ghica Castle Romania

Romania: Deleni Village, Western Moldavia

Cantacuzino-Ghica Castle in the village of Deleni is one of Moldavia’s most notable castles. Extending to 2,229sq m (24,003sq ft) it has thirty six rooms, lies on almost ten acres and dates from the eighteenth century. Price: €700,000 (US$817,280). Agent: sothebysrealty.com.

Italy: Piedmont, Aosta Valley

This charming three bedroom period villa is surrounded by 2.2 ha of vineyards and includes a guest cottage and planning permission for a swimming pool. Nestled in one of the most famous Italian wine producing areas in the least populated area of Italy, it lies on the French border in the Aosta Valley which is a UNESCO world heritage site. Price: €690,000. Agent: engelvoelkers.com.

Canada Prince Island British Columbia
Canada Prince Island British Columbia

Canada: Prince Island, British Columbia

Prince Island is a private island with a shingled three bedroom cottage and separate guest cottage. Located at the south part of Shawnigan Lake, and just 45 minutes from Victoria, it is the perfect spot for kayaking, skiing and birdwatching. Price €744,000 (CAD $1.15m). Agent: christiesrealesate.com.

Mexico Cabo
Mexico Cabo

Mexico: Cabo

This four bedroom house was completely rebuilt in 2019 and features a large pool and elevated hot tub. It is situated in the private gated community of Cabo Real; the Robert Trench Jones Jr designed golf course set in a 2,800 acre resort and residential project with 3.2 miles of beach frontage. The four bedroom property has breath taking views to the desert and sea. Price €727,000 (US$ 849,000). Agent topmexicorealestate.com.

