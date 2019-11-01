What will €70,000 buy in Turkey, France, Bulgaria, Italy and Co Mayo?

IRELAND: CO MAYO

Edel Rolston Property is seeking €70,000 for this three-bedroom cottage on an acre of land near the sea at Attycunnane, Belmullet, Co Mayo.

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

In the spa town of Evaux les Bains, this maison bourgeoise has a garden with two outbuildings. Inside is a dining room and a living room with fireplace, both measuring 17.5sm (188sq ft), plus a kitchen and utility (both 13.5sq m/145sq ft). On the first floor are five bedrooms (two with fireplaces and one with a basin) and a shower-room. There are six bedrooms on the second floor (two with fireplaces). There is an attic, cellar and attached garage. It is 84km from Clermont-Ferrand and its airport. Price: €71,500 Agent:

frenchestateagents.com

TURKEY: OVACIK

This three-bedroom duplex apartment is in a scheme of 16 homes with a shared swimming pool. It is close to shops, restaurants and beaches and about 15 minutes from the harbour town of Fethiye. The 103sq m (1,108sq ft) home has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area which opens onto a terrace, this is also shared by an en suite bedroom on the ground floor. On the floor below are two more bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a bathroom which also opens to a terrace. It is furnished. Price: £59,950 (about €69,430) Agent:

spotblue.com

ITALY: CIOCIARIA

This 210sq m (2,260sq ft) period farmhouse bears many traditional features including stone walls, brick interiors, a wood-fired oven, a well and an “aia” (a stone circle used for threshing grain on) which is used as a patio. Casa Crepaccia is a few minutes’ drive from the medieval hilltop town of Arpino. The house needs work and doesn’t have designated rooms at the moment. It comes with land containing a vineyard and olive grove along with a barn and shed. Rome and Naples are 90 minutes from here. Price: €68,000 Agent: cinellimmobiliare.com

BULGARIA: BURGAS

In Sveti Vlas, a Black Sea resort on Bulgaria’s east coast, this front-line apartment is part of a complex (called Diamond). With views of the sea and a communal swimming pool, the 62sq m (667sq ft) apartment on the third floor has an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a balcony, plus a bedroom and bathroom. The complex has two swimming pools, a pool bar, restaurant and gardens. The beach is a two-minute walk away. The home is furnished. Price: €69,000 Agent: vlas.com