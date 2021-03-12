What will €650,000 buy in Spain, Scotland, South Africa, Belize and Howth?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This detached four-bedroom property at 46A Howth Road in Sutton extends to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). While in need of modernisation and the BER of E2 will need addressing, there is scope to extend in the generous rear garden – subject to planning. The property is located in a highly sought after area, close to Sutton Cross, Howth village and amenities such as golf and yacht clubs. Price: €650,000. Agent: gallagherquigley.ie

46A Howth Road in Sutton

SPAIN: BENAHAVIS

Located in the Golf Valley of Benahavis, a sought after area on the Costa del Sol, this three-bedroom apartment extends to 120sq m (1,292sq ft) with 114sq m (1,227sq ft) of terraces with mountain and sea views. Located in a gated resort with the benefit of a club house, there are extensive communal gardens and the beaches of San Pedro and Marbella are close by. Price: €650,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Apartment in Golf Valley, Benahavis

SCOTLAND: ABERDEENSHIRE

Imposing six-bedroom Victorian cut granite property, dating from 1895, on 0.75 acres above the banks of the river Ythan in the village of Fyvie. Extending to 322sq m (3,472sq ft) and completely renovated by its current owners, there are outbuildings which have potential to be converted – subject to planning. The location is famed for outdoor pursuits such as salmon fishing, game shooting and golf. Price: £550,000 (€637,700). Agent: savills.com

SOUTH AFRICA: HOUT BAY

Perched on a hillside with dramatic views over the sea, this six-bedroom house set on a large plot has colonial-style interiors with an abundance of terraces in landscaped gardens. The views from the principal bedroom are jaw-dropping, as are those from the poolside terrace. Located just 20km from Cape Town, the area is home to a sandy beach and is popular for diving and sports fishing. Price: R 11,900,000 (€654,898). Agent: knightfrank.com

Perched on a hillside with dramatic views over the sea at Hout Bay in South Africa

BELIZE: NEAR AMBERGRIS CAYE

For a complete getaway – though you will need to construct a property or camp – this seven acre private island is 20km from Ambergris Caye and close to Blackadore Caye, which is owned by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, off the coast of Belize’s Corozal district. Surrounded by turquoise waters and protected marine parks the area is home to the Belize barrier reef, which is the second longest in the world. The nearest town is San Pedro on Ambergris Quay, which has an airstrip and shops. Price: $750,000 (€629,696). Agent: 7thheavenproperties.com