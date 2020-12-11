What will €595k buy in Dublin, Greece, South Africa, Sweden and Montenegro?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

DNG is seeking €595,000 for this three-bedroom property (below) at 25 Larkfield Grove in Harold’s Cross, extending to 103sq m (1,114sq ft). In excellent order, the property on a corner site benefits from a south-facing rear garden and off-street parking for two cars.

25 Larkfield Grove, Harold’s Cross has a south-facing rear garden

SWEDEN: GERLESBORG

These two picturesque cottages are located near the coastal town of Gerlesborg, which has the largest free art college in Scandinavia. Overlooking the Bottnafjord with lovely maritime views, there is potential for rental income from the cottages – which have five bedrooms in total – as the area is a haven for artists.

Price 5.8 million Swedish krona (€565,353)

Agent askengren.com

These two picturesque cottages are located near the coastal town of Gerlesborg in Sweden

MONTENEGRO: BECICI

Located 700m from the beach that won the Grand Prix in Paris as the most beautiful beach in Europe in 1935, this large four-storey house has super maritime views. Extending to 389sq m (4,187sq ft) the property, which has been completely refurbished, features a 12m heated swimming pool and potential for rental income due to its coastal location.

Price €595,000

Agent tranio.com

This large four-storey house in Becici, Montenegro has super maritime views

GREECE: MYKONOS

In traditional Aegean style, this four-bedroom villa extending to 250sq m (2,691sq ft) sits on a large site with a swimming pool on the party island of Mykonos. Located 3.5km from the village of Ano Mera, which has many historical antiquities, and 10km from Mykonos town itself, it provides a good balance between nightlife and entertainment and as a rural retreat.

Price €600,000

Agent savills.com

This four-bedroom villa extending to 250sq m (2,691sq ft) sits on a large site with a swimming pool on the party island of Mykonos

SOUTH AFRICA: WYNBERG

The interiors of this three-bedroom house are simply stunning. Styled with Moroccan influences, the 250sq m (2,691sq ft) property features three Godin stoves, solid Belgian oak flooring and a separate flat that could work as a fourth bedroom. Located in Wynberg, a southern suburb of Cape Town, the property features a lap pool beside an outdoor entertainment area.

Price 12 million rand (€585,822)

Agent christiesrealestate.com