What will €595,000 buy in Spain, Ireland, the Canaries, Russia and Italy?

IRELAND: BALDOYLE

This three-bedroom property takes up the entire central part of Park House in Baldoyle. It is accessed by the original front entrance into a wonderful hallway with hardwood chevron parquet flooring, which runs through the entire ground floor. The interiors are modern, bold and funky in contrast to the period detailing. The property, which extends to 168sq m (1,808sq ft), has a Victorian Company kitchen, shared gardens and is a most unique home.

Price €595,000.

Agent kelly.ie

IRELAND: BALDOYLE

SPAIN: ALICANTE

This contemporary property, with a private pool in a Mediterranean-style garden, is in Benijofar, a small town that is close enough to resorts yet far enough away for a peaceful getaway. The house, a new build with three bedrooms, extends to 305sq m (3,282sq ft) and is 12km from the nearest beach and a short walk from town. The airport at Alicante is 30km away.

Price €599,000.

Agent spotblue.com

SPAIN: ALICANTE

RUSSIA: MOSCOW

This new development on Kutuzovsky Avenue is surrounded by Stalinist architecture, in the affluent suburb of the Svetsky district with its fashionable boutiques, salons and restaurants. Inspired by the concept of an Italian palazzo and neoclassicism, the exterior of the block has 50m columns of crystal set against solid slabs of grey granite. The one-bedroom apartment extends to 850sq ft and was designed with luxury in mind. It is close to the garden at the Four Seasons, which is famous for its summer fragrance.

Price $782,986 (€644,810).

Agent sothebysrealty.com

ITALY: SICILY

This magnificent 19th-century villa was the summer residence of Baron La Lomia of Agrigento, deputy consul of France. It is on the Sicilian coast with sea views. The 11-bedroom 834sq m (8,977sq ft) property is in need of restoration but has outstanding period features such as hand-painted murals on the ceilings and cut limestone architraves. It is set over three levels on a five-acre site, and while it will require deep pockets to renovate, it could be returned to a truly outstanding manor house.

Price €595,000.

Agent green-acres.it

ITALY: SICILY

GRAN CANARIA: AMADORES

This two-bedroom apartment is perched on a height overlooking the beach at Amadores, yet close to the bustling centre of Puerto Rico or the more local settings of Arguineguin and Mogan. It extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) and is self-contained, with panoramic views from a private balcony. The complex has a large infinity pool, well-tended gardens and parking for residents. Las Palmas airport is about a 35-minute drive.

Price €595,000.

Agent canarihus.com