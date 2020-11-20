What will €545,000 buy in France, New York, South Africa, Scotland and D14?

IRELAND: CLONSKEAGH

Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €545,000 for this four-bedroom semi-detached property at 101 Roebuck Castle in Clonskeagh. While the property extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) is in good condition, new owners may want to update the kitchen and plant the rear garden.

FRANCE: VAL D’ISERE

Lovely ski in, ski out one-bedroom apartment in turnkey condition. With room for four people, and located on the top floor of a small property in the well-known district of Chatelard, the brochure states there are multiple possibilities to expand the apartment which has a south-facing balcony with views of the slopes. Price €550,000. Agent: knightfrank.co.uk

NEW YORK: BROOKLYN

Two-bedroom apartment in a turn of the century mansion which has been converted into eight residences at Prospect Park South. The bright and airy apartment, which is in turnkey condition, is close to the train station for commuting, historic landmarks that include Erasmus Hall Academy, and dining destinations such as Werkstatt, Le Paddock and American Brass. Price €534,817 ($630,000). Agent: christiesrealestate.com

SOUTH AFRICA: JOHANNESBURG

Stunning five-bedroom home in a private gated community in Gauteng. The property has a tennis court, swimming pool, three garages and staff accommodation in addition to a wine room and cocktail bar for outdoor entertaining. Price €534,397 (US$ 632,798). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

SCOTLAND: PERTH

Charming B listed four-bedroom Victorian home located in village of Errol. Constructed in 1856 for the Perth Banking Company, the 284sq m (3,059sq ft) property features elegant rooms with tall ceilings and is in excellent order. There are a selection of outbuildings including a coach, summer and green house. Price €550,600 (£495,000). Agent: savills.com