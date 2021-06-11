What will €545,000 buy in Dublin, Japan, Chile, Sweden and Spain?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This midterrace Victorian house at 4 Millmount Place in Drumcondra is near the Mater hospital, Griffith Park, the Botanic Gardens and the city centre. The two-bedroom house extends to 87sq m (935sq ft), has been upgraded and has a BER of D2, a southwest-facing rear garden with a decent-sized, block-built shed and rear pedestrian access.

Price €545,000.

Agent sherryfitz.ie

JAPAN: TOKYO

This seventh-floor, one-bedroom apartment is in Minato-ku, the embassy belt in the Japanese capital where many multinational headquarters are located. It extends to 64sq m (688sq ft) in a 47-storey tower. It was built in 2007, and is an eight-minute walk to JR Yamanote Line at Tamachi Station and incurs management and repair fund fees of about €2,400 per annum.

Price 72.8m JPY (€544,616).

Agent realestate-tokyo.com

SWEDEN: HENAN

This three-bedroom house was built in 2010 and completely refurbished in 2017. The interiors are just lovely. It is set in a secluded spot on more than 19 acres and surrounded by the Bohuslan mountains. The property has a separate apartment over a double garage. The region became the one of the first sea-swimming resorts in Sweden due to the warm summer waters.

Price 5.25m Swedish krona (€519,540).

Agent gofab.se

CHILE: SANTIAGO

This three-bedroom house is close to schools and amenities. It lies at the end of a gravel driveway and has lovely interiors, but the rear of the property is the stand-out feature. A roofed barbecue area – open on one side to the gardens overlooking a swimming pool – is the ultimate setting for dining al fresco. The property has a separate two-bedroom guest cottage with independent access.

Price $481,000,000 CLP (€551,495).

Agent sothebysrealty.com

SPAIN: MARBELLA

This three-bedroom, ground-floor apartment, in an upmarket community, close to beaches, golf courses and amenities, extends to 146sq m (1,571sq ft) in an elevated position with sea and mountain views. The property has an 80sq m (861sq ft) terrace, and facilities include a communal swimming pool, gymnasium and concierge. If used as a holiday home, the property has rental income potential.

Price €549,000.

Agent spotblue.com