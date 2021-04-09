What will €500,000 buy in Thailand, South Africa, Spain, France and Dublin?

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

This charming double-fronted stone house is in Saint-Seurin-De-Prats on the banks of the river Dordogne, just 45 minutes from Bergerac Airport. The four-bedroom property, which extends to 214sq m (2,303sq ft), was refurbished in 2014 and has a heated swimming pool and terraces in the gardens, which extend to 1½ acres.

Price €500,000.

Agent french-property.com

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

SPAIN: ESTEPONA

This renovated three-bedroom penthouse is between Gibraltar and Puerto Banus, in the town of Estepona, which boasts 21km of beach and a microclimate that boasts 325 days of sunshine per year. The penthouse extends to 101sq m (1,087sq ft) with an additional 24sq m (258sq ft) on a terrace that overlooks the sea. The property, on the New Golden Mile, has direct access to the beach. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance and golf is a 10-minute drive.

Price €499,000.

Agent spotblue.com

SPAIN: ESTEPONA

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This refurbished pre-1963 property extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). No 2 St Anthony’s Road in Rialto, Dublin 8, is currently laid out as five apartments: three one-bedroom units and two studios. It is close to the Fatima Luas stop and is a couple of minutes’ walk to the village of Rialto. It is being sold as an investment property as it has sitting tenants.

Price €500,000.

Agent oconnorshannon.ie

IRELAND: DUBLIN

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

Tucked away on a secure spot within easy reach of the Jonkershoek valley – a popular spot for hiking – and 35 minutes by car from Cape Town airport, this four-bedroom house extends to 320sq m (3,443sq ft). The principal bedroom suite is on the ground floor with access to the pool area, and the property also has a self-contained flat, which has income potential.

Price $548,909 (€466,737).

Agent sothebysrealty.com

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

THAILAND: BANGKOK

This condominium project called Beatniq, which was completed in 2018, has 34 floors with 197 units, with designs inspired from the mid-century era. The two-bedroom apartment is well laid out with high-end interiors. It extends to 80sq m (861sq ft) and has communal facilities including a gym, swimming pool, a reading lounge and, should you need one, a boxing area.

Price €498,000.

Agent thaiproperty1.com