What will €500,000 buy in Thailand, South Africa, Spain, France and Dublin?

From a mid-century apartment in Bangkok to a pre-1963 house of flats in Rialto

Elizabeth Birdthistle

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

 

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

This charming double-fronted stone house is in Saint-Seurin-De-Prats on the banks of the river Dordogne, just 45 minutes from Bergerac Airport. The four-bedroom property, which extends to 214sq m (2,303sq ft), was refurbished in 2014 and has a heated swimming pool and terraces in the gardens, which extend to 1½ acres.
Price €500,000.
Agent french-property.com

FRANCE: DORDOGNE
FRANCE: DORDOGNE

SPAIN: ESTEPONA

This renovated three-bedroom penthouse is between Gibraltar and Puerto Banus, in the town of Estepona, which boasts 21km of beach and a microclimate that boasts 325 days of sunshine per year. The penthouse extends to 101sq m (1,087sq ft) with an additional 24sq m (258sq ft) on a terrace that overlooks the sea. The property, on the New Golden Mile, has direct access to the beach. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance and golf is a 10-minute drive.
Price €499,000.
Agent spotblue.com

SPAIN: ESTEPONA
SPAIN: ESTEPONA

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This refurbished pre-1963 property extends to 127sq m (1,367sq ft). No 2 St Anthony’s Road in Rialto, Dublin 8, is currently laid out as five apartments: three one-bedroom units and two studios. It is close to the Fatima Luas stop and is a couple of minutes’ walk to the village of Rialto. It is being sold as an investment property as it has sitting tenants.
Price €500,000.
Agent oconnorshannon.ie

IRELAND: DUBLIN
IRELAND: DUBLIN

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

Tucked away on a secure spot within easy reach of the Jonkershoek valley – a popular spot for hiking – and 35 minutes by car from Cape Town airport, this four-bedroom house extends to 320sq m (3,443sq ft). The principal bedroom suite is on the ground floor with access to the pool area, and the property also has a self-contained flat, which has income potential.
Price $548,909 (€466,737).
Agent sothebysrealty.com

SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH
SOUTH AFRICA: STELLENBOSCH

THAILAND: BANGKOK

This condominium project called Beatniq, which was completed in 2018, has 34 floors with 197 units, with designs inspired from the mid-century era. The two-bedroom apartment is well laid out with high-end interiors. It extends to 80sq m (861sq ft) and has communal facilities including a gym, swimming pool, a reading lounge and, should you need one, a boxing area.
Price €498,000.
Agent thaiproperty1.com

THAILAND: BANGKOK
THAILAND: BANGKOK
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.