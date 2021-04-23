What will €450,000 buy in India, France, Greece, The Netherlands and Westmeath?

IRELAND: WESTMEATH

Located close to Clonmellon, this five-bedroom house extends to a generous 286sq m (3,078sq ft) and lies on one acre of gardens. The property, with a good BER of B2, has three large reception rooms and a double garage. Local activities include golfing in Headfort, water sports on one of the many lakes in the area, angling on the Stoneyford and Blackwater rivers, and the Ballymacad Hunt is nearby.

Price €450,000

Agent quillsen.ie

This house in Clonmellon lies on one acre of gardens.

INDIA: HARYANA

Not for the faint-hearted, this duplex penthouse lies on the 50th floor of a skyscraper in Sector 67 in Gurugram, which is the financial hub of Delhi, and the location of many Fortune 500 companies in India. With breathtaking views of the city, the penthouse is set over two floors that each have a private entrance. With four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, the marble-floored apartment extends to a generous 447sq m (4,814sq ft) in a gated compound with club facilities and services.

Price $527,397 (€440,159)

Agent sothebysrealty.com

This marble-floored apartment boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

FRANCE: POITOU-CHARENTES

Lying on almost two acres, this lovely Charentais lodge has six bedrooms and extends to 278sq m (2,992sq ft). There is an adjoining lodge that measures 120sq m (1,291sq ft) in need of renovation that can be kept separate or amalgamated into the main. In addition, there is further potential for accommodation in lovely stone outbuildings set around a courtyard garden. A small tributary of the river Boutonne runs along the edge of the property.

Price €437,000

Agent eric-mey.com

A small tributary of the river Boutonne runs along the edge of the property in Poitou-Charentes.

GREECE: THASSOS ISLAND

If you feel like channelling your inner Mama Mia, this hotel – though not as charming as the setting in the film – is located just 400m from the sea. Extending to 580sq m (6,243sq ft), the property has an 80sq m (861sq ft) owner apartment with six guestrooms, a bar and restaurant. Thassos is the furthermost north of the Greek islands, known for clean waters and white sandy beaches and does not get mass tourism.

Price €450,000

Agent grekodom.com

This Greek property is on Thassos, the furthermost north of the Greek islands, known for clean waters and white sandy beaches.

THE NETHERLANDS: AMSTERDAM

Amsterdam is home to 2,500 households that live on its many waterways, and this houseboat constructed in 2011, is in turnkey condition. Behind the simple exterior lies 85sq m (915sq ft) of well thought-out and high-end accommodation. The sleek kitchen features Siemens appliances including a bean to cup coffee maker, and a large contemporary log gas fire takes centre stage in the living area. The houseboat has two bedrooms, underfloor heating, a full-sized bath and air conditioning.

Price €450,000

Agent funda.nl