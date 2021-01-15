What will €450,000 buy in Dublin, Russia, South Africa, Italy and Sweden?

IRELAND: DUBLIN

This third-floor two-bedroom apartment at 35 Castle Way on Golden Lane, Dublin 8, was constructed in 2007. The property, extending to 72sq m (775sq ft), overlooks Chancery Lane and is located just a short walk from St Stephen’s Green.

Price: €450,000

Agent: DNG

This two-bed apartment in Dublin 8 overlooks Chancery Lane and is located just a short walk from St Stephen’s Green.

RUSSIA: ST PETERSBURG

Two/three-bedroom apartment extending to 150sq m (1,614sq ft) located in the Russky Dom area overlooking Korolenko Street and the historic part of St Petersburg. The property is close to Tavrichesky Garden and the theatre district.

Price: $549,018 (€439,781)

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This property in St Petersburg, Russia, is close to Tavrichesky Garden and the theatre district.

SOUTH AFRICA: SCARBOROUGH

This elegant, stylish beach house is the stuff of dreams, located on South Africa’s most sought after coastline. Open-plan living areas have jaw-dropping views of the ocean with access to outer decks from all three bedrooms and living areas. The property is already a well-established holiday rental home so has income potential.

Price: 9,300,000 South African rand (€449,495)

Agent: christiesrealestate.com

This elegant, stylish beach house is the stuff of dreams, located on South Africa’s most sought after coastline.

ITALY: UMBRIA

Located in a tiny hamlet of restored properties, this period house would suit those who want a restoration project but a place to live at the same time. The property is divided in two: the restored part of the house offers three bedrooms over two floors adjacent to a larger area which requires restoration3, but has a new roof and windows. The house is set on a site of almost seven acres and features a swimming pool and olive groves.

Price: €450,000

Agent: savills.com

This period house in Umbria, Italy, would suit those who want a restoration project but a place to live at the same time.

SWEDEN: VASTRA GOTALAND

Modern, chalet-type, four-bedroom home constructed in 2018 with superb lake views. The open-plan floor space is bathed in light and beautifully decorated. In addition there is a separate double garage which is insulated and would work well as a home office or business. The aspect of the site allows for magnificent sunsets from the terrace overlooking the lake.

Price: 4,495,000 Swedish krona (€446,910)

Agent: fastighetsbyran.com