What will €400,000 buy in Italy, Portugal, France, the US and Co Meath?

Edward Carey Property is seeking €400,000 for the four-bedroom bungalow below, on 0.5ac, at Blackwater Bridge in Enfield, Co Meath.

€400,000: four-bedroom bungalow at Blackwater Bridge

ITALY: LAZIO

In the historic town of Arpino, between Rome and Naples, Palazzo Borromeo, which dates from the 1700s, measures 1,000sq m (10,750sq ft). At ground level are a diningroom and kitchen opening to the garden; a formal diningroom, library and grand salon with painted ceilings, plus various other rooms, including bathrooms, are also on this level. On the floor above are six bedrooms, a livingroom with vaulted ceiling, a kitchen, a study and three bathrooms. There are also two self-contained apartments. The gardens are terraced.

Price €400,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk

€400,000: six-bedroom palazzo in Arpino

UNITED STATES: FLORIDA

In Davenport, between Orlando and Tampa, this house in the gated Hidden Palms estates measures 260sq m (2,800sq ft), and comes with 1ha (2.5ac) of land that includes a pond. Inside are a livingroom with hardwood floors that runs into a diningroom and family room, plus five bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. An outdoor bathing tub looks on to a pool. Orlando International Airport is just over 50km away.

Price $450,000 (about €397,500)

Agent floridarealtymarketplace.com

€397,500: five-bedroom home in gated Hidden Palms estates

PORTUGAL: CALDAS DA RAINHA

North of Lisbon, on the west coast of Leiria province, this 470sq m (5,000sq ft) villa sits in a walled garden. Accommodation includes a livingroom and a 56sq m (600sq ft) diningroom with fireplace that opens to the garden, as does the 23sq m (245sq ft) kitchen. There are two more reception rooms (with fires) at this level, along with a study, bathroom and en-suite bedroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom and two sinks. Fruit trees and vines grow in the garden, which has two wells, a barbecue, a wood oven and a six-car garage.

Price: €400,000

Agent iadportugal.pt

€400,000: three-bedroom villa with a walled garden in Caldas da Rainha

FRANCE: INDRE

Reached via a tree-lined avenue, this 360sq m (3,885sq ft) manor house comes with 1.6ha (4ac) of land and outhouses, including barns and stables. In the Loire Valley, the house (which was previously on sale for €498,200) has a kitchen with diningroom attached, three reception rooms and two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. It is 2km from Le Blanc town. Poitiers airport is just over 70km away.

Price €379,500

Agent frenchestateagents.com